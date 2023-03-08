Safe Kids Lycoming is looking for community support as the Raise the Region non-profit fundraiser kicks off this week.

The organization is participating in the 30 hour online event, so any proceeds donated to Safe Kids will be matched during the event period: 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 8 through 11:59 p.m. Thursday, March 9.

The group's fundraising goal is $2,500.

Safe Kids Lycoming is a task force of Lycoming County Health Improvement Coalition, which provides financial sponsorship to children and youth of Lycoming County.

Donations go toward purchasing funds to sustain the services the organization provides.

According to Safe Kids Lycoming, notable services include:

Since 1998 we have advocated for best safe practices to prevent childhood injuries.

Our Mission is to reduce injuries and deaths of children through community awareness.

Education is presented in schools, at health fairs, and parenting classes with members attending typically more than 45 events annually.

Members record 24 public service announcements annually through Backyard Broadcasting.

Safe Kids is unique that we utilize ALL sectors of the community to deliver our messages. Partners from law enforcement, social services, education and local and state agencies are unsung heroes in helping us complete our mission daily.

Safe Kids provides over $6,000 annually in necessary safety products including but not limited to: car seats, wheeled sport helmets, carbon monoxide detectors, smoke detectors.

Safe Kids Crib for Kids actively provides portable cribs for families in need. In addition, we advocate for infant safe sleep practices through education and hospital partnerships.

To donate, enter www.RaisetheRegion.org, find Lycoming County Health Improvement Coalition, Inc., and click on donate. The minimum donation is $25.00.

