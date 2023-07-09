Benton, Pa. — The 38th annual Benton Rodeo comes to town this week, with six full nights of rip-roaring rodeo entertainment by cowboys and cowgirls from all across the country and Canada.

The rodeo runs Tuesday, July 11 through Sunday, July 16 with events each night. The rodeo grounds open each day at 4 p.m. and all shows start at 7:30 p.m.

The rodeo, voted one of the best rodeos east of the Mississippi by the Professional Rodeo Association, will conclude with Bull-A-Rama on the final night of the rodeo.

Enjoy the variety of delicious foods, including hotdogs and burgers, soups and drinks, hot sausage sandwiches, halushki and more at the main food stand. They'll also be serving pizza and stromboli, fresh cut french fries at the Benton Fire Company stand, and funnel cakes and corndogs from the Benton Rodeo Association.

There will be ice cream and roasted peanuts from the Benton Lions Club, milk shakes from the Benton Little League, nachos at the Boy Scout Troop #51 stand, and snow cones from the Benton Future Farmers of America stand.

Be sure to visit the official Rodeo Association souvenir stand next to the ticket office to purchase your official souvenirs.

Schedule:

Tuesday Benton Area Rodeo Fun Show Group: Competitors of all ages will compete for the fastest time in keyhole, and barrels. Free admission. Wednesday

Benton Area Rodeo Fun Show Group hosts a 3D Barrel Jackpot: Open Jackpot Barrel Race. Free admission Thursday - Saturday

All American Pro Rodeo (APRA/IPRA Co Sanctioned): All traditional rodeo events. Parking is $5; tickets for the main event cost $17 for adults; children 4-12 are $14; 3 and under are free. Seniors are $14 and those with an activity duty military ID are $12. Saturday Only

Rodeo Run/Walk at 8 a.m.; 10 a.m. Special Kids Rodeo Roundup

Sunday All American Bull-A-Rama. Bulls and Barrels all night. Parking is $5; tickets for the main event cost $17 for adults; children 4-12 are $14; 3 and under are free. Seniors are $14 and those with an activity duty military ID are $12.

