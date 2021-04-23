Sayre, Pa. - This week, Gov. Tom Wolf visited the Guthrie Health vaccine clinic in Bradford County to tour the clinic providing vaccines to large chunks of rural residents.

The governor was there to talk about progress in vaccinating Pennsylvanians, now that eligibility is open to all individuals age 16 and older.

“Vaccines are a gamechanger for Pennsylvanians,” Gov. Wolf said.

“Getting vaccinated makes it safer for us to go out in public, makes it safer for us to visit with our friends and loved ones," the governor said.

The Guthrie Clinic on Elmira Street, a former Kmart, has held more than 50 vaccination days and has vaccinated nearly 19,000 people with first doses and more than 15,000 with both first and second doses.

The clinic has vaccinated upwards of 700 people daily using Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The type of vaccine is dependent on the allocation provided each week.

Since the beginning of the vaccine rollout last December, Pennsylvania’s hospitals have administered approximately 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine. This clinic—and ones like it across the state—is an important milestone in our fight against COVID-19.”

Hesitancy is a barrier that is not new, but the recent announcement of the CDC/FDA pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine could exacerbate existing concerns.

“Thank you to the Pennsylvanians who are stepping up to get vaccinated,” Wolf said.

“I encourage all Pennsylvanians who have not yet made an appointment to talk to your doctor about your own health and then contact a vaccine provider to make an appointment," he said.

“Once you’re vaccinated, you can breathe a little bit easier and every time a Pennsylvanian gets another dose of vaccine, we all get a little safer and a little bit closer to normal life," Wolf said.