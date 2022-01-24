Williamsport -- State Representatives Jeff Wheeland and Joe Hamm will be co-hosting three Concealed Carry Seminars: one in January, February, and March. Seating is limited, so those wishing to attend are encouraged to register early.

Concealed carry seminars typically cover the state's concealed carry laws, Castle Doctrine, Second Amendment rights, how to obtain a concealed carry permit, and information about safely interacting with police.

To RSVP, visit Rep. Joe Hamm's website, call his office at (570) 327-2084, or email kkoch@pahousegop.com

The three times and locations are:

Thursday, Jan. 27, from 6 to 8 p.m., Old Lycoming Township Volunteer Fire Company, 1600 Dewey Ave, Williamsport

Wednesday, Feb. 2, from 6 to 8 p.m., Community Baptist Church, 1853 State Route 87, Montoursville

Thursday, March 24, from 6 to 8 p.m., Clinton Township Volunteer Fire Company, 2311 Route 54 Highway, Montgomery