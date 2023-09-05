Catawissa, Pa. — Rohrbach's Farm Market is kicking off the fall season with pumpkin-picking, children's activities, and delicious food later this month.

"Fall Fun at the Farm" will be held at the farm, 240 Southern Drive, on Saturday, Sept. 16. Come on over for pick-your-own pumpkins, then take on the corn maze and apple slingshot.

Sit and relax while the kids play in the Kids playland. Kids can also paint pumpkins from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rohrbach's will also have balloon art and face-painting, all for a small fee. The Rohrbach's Food Stand will be open and serving warm apple dumplings, ice cream, hot apple cider and more!

Stop in the farm market for all of your favorite seasonal treats in the bakery and gourmet area. Big Dan's BBQ will be open for authentic slow-smoked BBQ and Freas Farm winery will be serving PA Preferred wines, hard cider, and Turkey Hill Brewing beer on tap.

For more information, visit the farm's Facebook page or website.

