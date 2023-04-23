In partnership with Lycoming College, the Community Arts Center will bring the childhood classic 'Matilda' to life on July 21 through July 23.

Auditions are open for children in grades 7-12 now until May 1 for the Lycoming College Summer Stock. Information about auditions can be found at CACLive.com/Matilda and questions can be sent to summerstock@lycoming.edu.

The Lycoming College Summer Stock program’s mission is to offer an opportunity for students in grades 7-12 to work and perform under guidance from professional theater-makers, so that they can bring new passion and skills back to their community and educational programs.

Each year, the Lycoming College Summer Stock at the CAC presents a student-centric show with professional production values to a large and enthusiastic audience in the beautiful Community Arts Center. Lycoming College Summer Stock returns to the Community Arts Center stage this July 21 through 23 with Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical.

Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winning Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination, and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. With a book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical has won 47 international awards and continues to thrill sold-out audiences of all ages around the world.

Packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs, Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical is a joyous girl power romp. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination. Auditions close May 1 so go to CACLive.com/Matilda to find out how to submit your information!

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section +2 Today Farm of Muncy starts new operation, adds outdoor market and store