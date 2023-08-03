Williamsport, Pa. — Roads to Freedom hosted an event on Wednesday to mark the 33rd anniversary of the signing of The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The event, which took place at 24 East Third Street, Williamsport, was open and free to everyone.

"This is our celebration for the 33rd ADA anniversary. And it's just a reminder to folks what ADA means to the disability community, what our rights are under it with the responsibility of our state and local officials, employers.” Misty Dion, Chief Executive Officer at Roads to Freedom said.

“And just to keep in mind that it's the bare minimum 33 years later, and we still don't have full access to the community and to the services in the community. And so, we've got a lot more to do," she added.

Various disability activists, including directors from different regions across the state, came together to raise awareness and address the ongoing challenges faced by the disability community.

"We've got more to do to make sure that people can live and prosper in the community. We've actually got other directors from all over this state. We've got one from Philadelphia, one from Erie, and Pittsburgh. And just some amazing ADA activists who've been on the front lines for decades," said Dion.

The festivities featured activities, including games for kids, art displays, and performances by comedians and musicians. Lycoming County Commissioner Rick Mirabito also made an appearance at the event.

The event also provided free food and had various community resources offered by vendors from all over the area.

The services provided covered essential aspects such as healthcare, employment opportunities, and community engagement.

"We've done this for four or five years now. And each year it grows. We've got such a great team here. They do such a great job at making sure that the word gets out and people are able to come and enjoy the disability community and understand that they're included," said Dion.