Lewisburg -- RiverWoods Senior Living Community resident Barbara Mitchell celebrated her 101st birthday on Thursday, May 14, enjoying the day by having birthday cake with staff and friends in the Nursing Care Center.

Barbara grew up on a farm in Turbot Township, Northumberland County and graduated from Milton High School in 1937. After high school, Mitchell moved to Philadelphia where she met her husband, William. They married on August 3, 1949 and had two children, Gary Mitchell, who lives in Milton, and Valerie Irwin, who is deceased.

William and Barbara Mitchell moved back to the area in 1961. William was a World War II veteran and passed away in 1996 at the age of 80.

Barbara loved gardening on her family farm. She enjoyed growing sweet corn and flowers. Nowadays, she continues to enjoy knitting regularly. She moved to RiverWoods Senior Living Community in November of 2016.