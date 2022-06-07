Riverside, Pa. — During a Riverside Borough Council meeting Monday evening, the council chose not to recognize Pride Month via a reading of a proclamation submitted by Northumberland County Pride.

The proclamation was included on the agenda, under "IX. New Business." However, council broke into executive session just ahead of discussing new business. When they emerged, the proclamation was not read.

Instead, Mayor John LaMotte provided an acknowledgement of June as Pride Month.

"My comfort level was acknowledging, from the office of the Mayor, that June is Pride Month," LaMotte said. "I can only speak for myself," he added.

LaMotte will provide Northumberland Pride with a written acknowledgement by next week.

June is nationally recognized as Pride Month, bringing awareness to equal rights for members of the LGBTQ+ community, a movement that began with the Stonewall Riots in New York City in 1969.

During public comment at the start of the meeting, Dana Bowersox, a Riverside resident, addressed the council.

"I want to chime in on Pride proclamation. I understand it’s going to be discussed," he said. "I’ve never done this before, but I hope that everybody that has a vote on this reads the proclamation. If you read the first paragraph, it’s pretty powerful."

Bowersox referred to the following statement:

“WHEREAS, our nation was founded on the principle of equal rights for all people, but the fulfillment of this promise has been long in coming for many Americans. Some of the most inspiring moments in our history have arisen from various civil rights movements that have brought one group after another from the margins to the mainstream of American society.”

Bowersox also highlighted, ”WHEREAS everyone should be able to live without fear of prejudice, discrimination, violence and hatred based on race, religion, gender identity, or sexual orientation.”

"We all stood up and pledged allegiance to the flag," he said, "and when you pledge allegiance to the flag, that is also pledging allegiance to the constitution of this country. I would just hope the people who are going to be voting tonight remember those two paragraphs before they vote, not from a personal feeling because they think they don’t like it. It doesn’t matter what you like. This is a free country with equal rights for all and I hope you take that into consideration," Bowersox concluded.

According to the mayor, the council broke into executive session to hear the solicitor's report. "Typically litigation or personnel issues that aren't shared with the public are what is discussed in executive session," said LaMotte.

He did acknowledge that the subject of Pride Month is a "hot topic," but said it was inappropriate to comment on behalf of the council.

The Northumberland County Commissioners presented the Pride Month proclamation during their meeting on June 7, according to a Facebook post by Northumberland Pride board member Victoria Rosancrans.

Rosancrans wrote, "Thank you Commissioners’ Sam Schiccatano, Joseph Klebon and Kymberley Best your support is heartfelt!"

Calls to John Domanski, Riverside Borough Council president, and Barb Kriner, vice president, were not returned by the time of publication.

