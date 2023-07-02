Lock Haven, Pa. — The Woodward Twp. Recreation Committee is once again hosting Riverfest from Thursday, July 13 through Saturday, July 15.

The annual summertime festival along the Susquehanna River, now in its 26th year, will include food vendors, arts, crafts, games, and live music each day.

Festivities start at 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, the fun starts at noon and includes the annual Duck Derby at 5 p.m. The events end each day at 10 p.m.

The Duck Derby is a large draw for the event. The price is $5 per duck for a chance to win $1,000 total. Tickets can be purchased now at area retail stores or by calling 570-748-6871. All funds raised go directly towards Riverview Park and the Lockport Boat Launch.

On Saturday evening at 10 p.m., the popular fireworks display will be held on the river to close out the festival.

Riverfest was first created to generate interest in the idea of Riverview Park. The 2023 Woodward Township Riverfest will be held at the Lockport Boat Launch, 316 Coudersport Pike, Lock Haven.

Schedule of events:

Thursday, July 13

5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Music by Mixtape from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday, July 14

5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Music by Flashback from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 15

Noon to 10 p.m.

Duck Derby at 5 p.m.

Music by Classic Rock Revival from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Fireworks at 10 p.m.

For more information, call 570-660-4791, visit the Woodward Township Recreation Lock Haven Facebook page or go to event page on Clinton County Crimewatch.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.