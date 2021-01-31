Williamsport, Pa - River Valley Transit (RVT) announced small changes to bus operations on Thursday.

Bus drivers will resume collection of bus fares and front door bus entrance is allowed again effective Monday, Feb. 1. RVT still asks passengers to exit the rear doors.

For the past two months RVT has allowed passengers to ride fare free due to COVID-19. RVT says buses will be changed and cleaned frequently to keep passengers safe.

RVT also announced the new Lock Haven Link that will begin operation on Friday, Jan. 29. The “Lock Haven Link” will operate from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday only.

River Valley Transit General Manager Adam Winder released a statement saying, “changes to our routes happen when our riders’ need change. We have found a solution to provide a trip that stops in Jersey Shore and throughout Clinton County. The new service will replace the recent one that ended in 2020 as part of a transportation study. The new route is much simpler and will be easier to use for bus passengers.”

Stops along the Lock Haven Link will include, but are not limited to, Jersey Shore’s Weis Market, The Clinton County Community Center, and Walmart in Mill Hall.