Williamsport, Pa. – Any person in the community that has a scheduled appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccination in River Valley Transit’s service area may call to arrange free transportation.

River Valley Transit is offering shared ride service and is dedicated to getting people to or from appointments without charge. Advance reservations are required and may be made by calling 570-326-2500 weekdays between 8:30am and 5:00pm.

“We have to be responsible to our community and be sure that transportation service is available to those in need during this time,” said Adam Winder, River Valley Transit General Manager. “The shared ride service is something we can do and expect passengers to call us to schedule their ride to or from their vaccination.”

Residents that live in River Valley Transit's service area may request a trip by noon the day prior to their appointment and they must have a confirmed COVID-19 vaccination appointment at the location they are requesting transportation.

For the safety of passengers and bus operators River Valley Transit requires riders to wear face coverings, maintain 6 feet of distance between others at all times and wash hands or use sanitizer frequently throughout the day.

Additionally, Rabbittransit which has offices for Union/Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, Columbia Counties, is also offering free transportation for individuals needing a ride to COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

