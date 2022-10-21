Williamsport, Pa. — Two River Valley Health & Dental staff members were recently awarded 2022 APEX Awards for Primary Care Excellence for community engagement and mentorship.

This year's awards featured 10 categories recognizing the people working in Pennsylvania's 300 community health centers.

River Valley Health & Dental's Jacqueline Oliva received the award for Community Ambassador for her commitment to building relationships, enacting change, promoting awareness, and creating positive publicity.

President and CEO James Yoxtheimer received the Wilford Payne Health Center Award for his work in preparing the next generation of health center leaders through mentorship.

“The APEX Awards are designed to recognize those who go above and beyond and who are an inspiration to the patients they serve and their colleagues,” said Cheri Rinehart, Pennsylvania Association of Community Health Centers’ President and CEO. “They represent the pinnacle of service, quality, innovation, and achievement in primary healthcare.”

Oliva holds a Bachelor of Arts degree with a double major in Business Administration with management concentration and Healthcare Administration with a minor in Sociology from Lycoming College.

She is a 2018 graduate of the Williamsport Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Lycoming program and a board member of the Lycoming Healthcare Improvement Coalition and of the Lycoming-Clinton Counties Commission for Community Action (STEP), Inc.

“Jackie is a passionate advocate for the Center and for the Community. She is actively involved in improving the health of our community both through traditional means as well as many innovative initiatives. Her dedication is an inspiration. She epitomizes the FQHC [Federally Qualified Health Centers] mission and moves forward the vision of our Center to provide comprehensive care by eliminating barriers to care for the uninsured and medically under-served in our community,” said James Yoxtheimer, President & CEO, River Valley Health & Dental.

Oliva joined the River Valley Health and Dental Center in May of 2013 after completing an internship at the Center. She began regular employment as the Executive Assistant to the President/CEO Ellen Krajewski of the fledgling, independent health center and assisted in the first application for FQHC status.

In 2015, when a change in leadership occurred, she was promoted to HR/Grants Manager, which continued until May of 2020, when she was promoted to Director of Community Engagement & Grants Management.

Yoxtheimer holds a master’s in business administration from Wilkes University and is certified as a Senior Professional in Human Resource Management by the Society of Human Resources Management. He has been working with River Valley Health & Dental since March 2010. During that time, he has provided leadership in the areas of financial management, human resources, and operations.

Yoxtheimer was hired as the CEO in September of 2015.

Under his leadership, the Center has grown greatly in number of sites, services offered, patients, and employees. His Center now operates out of four sites, with a fifth location currently under construction.

The Center serves about 18,000 unique patients with about 65,000 patient visits a year. Yoxtheimer has spearheaded the addition of many new service offerings in his tenure to include telepsychiatry, chiropractic, acupuncture, pharmacy, and several others.

“Jim (Yoxtheimer) is an inspiration and a great role model for his team, bringing out the best of each of them for the fulfillment of the mission of the Center in serving the needs of the community. The Board commends him for the work he has done, congratulates him for the receipt of this award, and thanks PACHC for this well-deserved recognition,” said Kimberly Wetherhold, Board Chair of the organization.

He shared that he has had three overarching goals since joining the Center: to thoughtfully expand needed services offered to the community, health center wide care integration, and building and supporting a workforce dedicated to excellence in patient care.

