Williamsport, Pa. – River Valley Health & Dental will hold a second Covid-19 Vaccine Event this Saturday, April 3 to provide second dose vaccines to 360 eligible patients and community members. The event will take place from 7:45 to 11:45 a.m.

This effort is possible, in part, due to an increased supply of vaccine by the federal program, the Health Center COVID-19 Vaccine Program launched by Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) and the Centers for Disease Control Prevention (CDC).

The program was developed to ensure the nation’s underserved communities and those disproportionately affected by COVID-19, equitably vaccination against COVID-19. This program directly allocated a limited, but for this Center, an expanded supply of COVID-19 vaccine for select HRSA health centers.

River Valley was one of four centers selected in Pennsylvania in the early stages of this program that identified 250 of the nation’s 1,400 federally qualified health centers. An additional number of funded health centers are now accessing vaccines through the program.

“While we are excited to be selected in the early launch of this program and thus able to hold this event, we must caution everyone that vaccine supply remains as a challenge to meet eligibility and demand, “ stated CEO James Yoxtheimer. “This program, while it will directly provide us with an increase in our current vaccine supply, the flow of vaccine has been slowly phased in. We have been able to ramp up and schedule about 1,000 doses per week to vaccine-eligible patients, and community members.”

“Overall, we have been gratified by the interest and enthusiasm of the people in attendance to receive the vaccine and our staff, many of whom had volunteered for this event, are excited to serve the eager group of patients. However, we want to urge others to reach out for scheduling of their COVID-19 vaccine as supply becomes more stable. We all are working to effectively manage and prioritize the administration of the vaccine in our Community,” commented Yoxtheimer.

“We are pleased that we can hold an event that efficiently gets everyone in and out, with a minimum of fuss and inconvenience.”

The River Valley Health and Dental Center, located at 471 Hepburn St in Hepburn Plaza, is a non-profit community-based health organization independently governed by a community board of directors and located in the Hepburn Plaza (471 Hepburn Street) in the center of Williamsport.

It serves the residents of the greater river valley community with comprehensive primary care –medical and dental. Not only does the Center provide services to the medically underserved to prevent illness and foster wellness, but to everyone in our river valley community, giving care that seeks to address needs and other factors that may cause sickness, proactively managing chronic conditions for improved and sustainable outcomes and overcoming common barriers to care.