Williamsport, Pa. -- In conjunction with the over 1,200 U.S. health centers nationwide, the River Valley Health and Dental Center plans to celebrate National Health Center Week, August 8 - 14.

The annual celebration takes place the second week of August every year with the goal of raising awareness about the mission and accomplishments of America’s Health Centers.

The Center has planned a special activity on Thursday, August 12 from 9 a.m. to noon for its celebration of children and their families. This year is River Valley Health & Dental’s 10th year as an independent community health center.

This years’ theme for National Health Center Week 2021 (#NHCW21) is “HEALTH CENTERS: The Chemistry for Strong Communities." The Lycoming County Commissions will issue a proclamation at their meeting on Tuesday, August 10, setting aside the week to celebrate in Lycoming County. Local and state dignitaries are invited to visit the Center during this week to see the work that the Williamsport Center of Care at the River Valley Health and Dental performs at the Hepburn facility.

The Center’s special event on Thursday is for kids of all ages and will take place in the Center’s parking lot, near 471 Hepburn, Williamsport. The first 25 kids (Kindergarten through 4th grade) will receive school backpacks from the Nancy Wiley Wilson Temple #1036 and the River Valley Health & Dental Activities Committee.

In addition, River Valley YMCA will provide games and Air Weaver is back to delight the kids with his balloon art. Free vision and hearing screenings along with oral health education will be provided by the Center staff. COVID vaccines will also be available for children 12 and up.

Other activities are planned throughout the week in collaboration with various community partners. Outreach is planned at Family Promise Monday morning and in the afternoon, at the American Rescue Workers from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. to start the week. Prevention screenings and provision of Food Boxes courtesy of the Central PA Food Bank will be provided. Recognition of staff and patients of the Center with giveaways is planned for Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

The River Valley Health and Dental Center is a non-profit community-based health organization independently managed by a community board of directors and located in the Hepburn Plaza.