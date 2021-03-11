Williamsport, Pa. – Over the weekend, River Valley Health and Dental provided COVID-19 vaccines to nearly 400 members of the community during a large vaccination clinic.

“Overall, we were gratified at the interest and enthusiasm of the people in attendance to receive the vaccine and our staff, many of whom had volunteered for this event, we're excited to serve an eager group of patients," stated River Valley Health and Dental CEO James Yoxtheimer. “We were also pleased that we were able to hold an event that efficiently got everyone in and out, with a minimum of fuss and inconvenience.”

The Health Center provided vaccines to 360 eligible patients and community members from 7:45 to 11:45 a.m. on Saturday March 6.

The effort was made possible by a federal program, the Health Center COVID-19 Vaccine Program launched by Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) and the Centers for Disease Control Prevention (CDC) to ensure the nation’s underserved communities and those disproportionately affected by COVID-19, equitably vaccination against COVID-19.

River Valley was one of four centers selected in Pennsylvania in the early stages of this program that identified 250 of the nation’s 1,400 federally qualified health centers. Eventually, all HRSA-funded health centers will have the option to access vaccines through the program.

This program directly allocated a limited, but for this Center, an expanded supply of COVID-19 vaccine for select HRSA health centers.

“While we are excited to be selected in the early launch of this program and thus able to hold this event, we must caution everyone that vaccine supply remains inadequate to meet eligibility and demand," stated Yoxtheimer.

“This program, while it will directly provide us with an increase in our current vaccine supply, the flow of vaccine will be slowly phased in. We have been able to increase our supply by 700 for the next few weeks, enabling us to ramp up and schedule about 1,000 doses per week to vaccine-eligible patients, and community members,” said Yoxtheimer.

Health Centers invited to participate in the initial phase of the program were selected because they serve a significant number of people experiencing homelessness, migrant/seasonal agricultural workers, residents of public housing, patients 65 and older and those with limited English proficiency.

These health centers must follow priority guidelines determined by the state in administering COVID-19 vaccines, and ensure timely administration of all COVID-19 vaccine doses received through the program. More information on the program is available at www.hrsa.gov/coronavirus/health-center-program.

The River Valley Health and Dental Center is a non-profit community-based health organization independently governed by a community board of directors and located in the Hepburn Plaza (471 Hepburn Street) in the center of Williamsport.

It serves the residents of the greater river valley community with comprehensive primary care –medical and dental. Not only does the Center provide services to the medically underserved to prevent illness and foster wellness, but to everyone in our river valley community, giving care that seeks to address needs and other factors that may cause sickness, proactively managing chronic conditions for improved and sustainable outcomes and overcoming common barriers to care.