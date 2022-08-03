Williamsport, Pa. — Parents using rideshare services like Uber and Lyft are required to provide car seats for children under age eight, the Greater Williamsport Area Rideshare Drivers’ Association announced.

The rideshare association is an organizing body for local rideshare drivers to communicate with one another. The association is also part of the Lycoming Chamber of Commerce.

The issue is affecting many rideshare drivers in the area, according to James Moore, head of the rideshare association. Moore said that parents have become enraged when he and other members of his association have refused to provide rides to children who don’t have a child safety seat.

“Our drivers in our association refuse to take them,” Moore said. “First of all, it’s against the law…. The other thing is it’s putting that child in danger.”

Moore said that if they were to take a child without a safety seat and an accident occurred, then the driver and parent could both be in “serious trouble"—as that would violate Pennsylvania law.

Another issue, according to Moore, is the parents' expectation that children can ride without adult supervision.

It’s not uncommon for him or others in the association to be “cussed out” by parents upset that a driver won’t take them, according to Moore.

“You should hear the language used by these parents,” Moore said. “It’s unbelievable the kind of language they use in front of their children.”

Drivers providing car seats is not a solution; that would create a liability issue for the rideshare drivers, Moore said.

Moore said that just because children have received rides from drivers in the past without a safety seat it should not be expected. The practice of driving a child under the age of eight without a safety seat is illegal. The practice also violates Uber and Lyft policies within Pennsylvania.

“That driver broke the law,” Moore said. “They’re placing themselves at risk.”

Drivers not involved with the association have caused a problem for association drivers. Moore said that the association is trying to do things properly.

He said that one of the associations drivers had been yelled at by another driver after attempting to inform them that a rider didn’t have a car seat.

“The guy yelled, ‘mind your own f-ing business,’” Moore said, “[It’s} people in this business having no place in this business.”

Lyft and Uber are currently experimenting with their own “car seat modes,” that allows parents to request a ride with car seats available. These pilot programs are only available in New York City now. And both come with a $10 surcharge.

