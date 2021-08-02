Williamsport, Pa. - Countless people enjoy the splendor and raw beauty of Rider Park in Lycoming County, which is owned and operated by the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania.

Sara Street loves plants, and has a “landscape eye.”

Street has been recently hired to be the new Manager for Rider Park. The vacancy was created by the retirement of Bonnie Mahoney who served in the role for more than eight years.

Street’s educational background is in landscape architecture, ecological restoration, arboriculture, and park management.

According to Street, when she walks through the meadows and forest at Rider Park, she is constantly mentally editing plants; dreaming of native plants to add and removing the invasives that compete for space and nutrients.

Through her work with a local consulting forester, she said she has learned how to look at the forest, and noticed recurring trends, and looks for ways to improve reforestation.

Street says that it has been her great fortune to have worked for the North Cascades National Park Service trail crew, where she designed and built accessible, and backcountry, hiking trails.

As Rider Park Manager, Street will oversee the upkeep and development of the 867-acre natural area.

Rider Park is the largest privately owned recreation area in Lycoming County, and is open to the public daily from dawn until dusk.

Street’s work will enable visitors to connect with nature and experience the history and beauty that our region has to offer.

Street will lead the Rider Park team of staff and volunteers to maintain over ten miles of trail systems and facilities.

The First Community Partnership Foundation, which owns the park, works to improve the quality of life in north central Pennsylvania through community leadership, the promotion of philanthropy, the strengthening of nonprofit impact and the perpetual stewardship of charitable assets.

For more information on the programs and services offered by the Foundation, or to learn more about ways to make a difference in your community, contact the Foundation office at (570) 321-1500.