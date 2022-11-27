Williamsport, Pa. — The Reverend Lauri A. Kerr will become the first West Branch Missioner, church officials announced last week.

The Rev. Kerr was installed by Episcopal Diocese of Central Pennsylvania Bishop Audrey Scanlan at a service held at Trinity Pro-Cathedral in Williamsport on Nov. 13 as the first West Branch Missioner.

While she will rotate her pastoral Sunday duties between four churches, she is serving all 10 churches that span from Williamsport to Lock Haven and Exchange to Eagles Mere. This is part of the "Shaped by Faith" effort to create a diocese best shaped to serve God’s mission in Central Pennsylvania.

“I am confident that the Episcopal Churches of the West Branch Convocation can be a witness to God’s Love in our region,” Lauri said.

Before this service, Bishop Scanlan blessed the new Community Garden started by Trinity and people from the neighborhood and community.

Trinity has entered a long-term lease with Park Place to use a portion of their land at the end of Trinity Place.

This is also a "Shaped by Faith" initiative and many people and organizations have helped and will be helping in the effort. Mike Ditchfield of Penn College culinary school will be teaching healthy cooking practices and Penn State Extension Master Gardeners will be holding a ‘Seed to Supper’ program. It's designed to give novice gardeners on a limited budget — and with limited space — the tools to successfully grow a portion of their own food.

Future events include joint Bible studies, a presence at Backhouse Cafe, a Festival of Lessons & Carols to support HOPE Enterprises, a Night of Caroling to support Dwell Orphan Care, shared Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve/Day services, and a joyful Epiphany service and American Guild of Organists Concert.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.