Harrisburg, Pa. — State Rep. Kurt Masser (R-107) announced new funding for the state police, along with federal funding for gun violence and mental health in the newly-passed budget.

"Ensuring the health and safety of all Pennsylvania residents is a core function of government," Masser said in a newsletter released Friday. "That’s why the 2022-23 state budget continues significant investments in support of that goal."

The additional fundig will allow the State Police to train two new cadet classes, which will add up to an additional 200 troopers to protect communities throughout the state, Masser said.

To reduce the trend of increasing crime and diminishing local law enforcement capacity, local police and law enforcement will also benefit from $135 million in one-time federal relief funds for local law enforcement support grants.

"With gun violence on the rise, we allocated $50 million in federal relief funds for gun violence investigation and prosecution grants," Masser said. "To improve access to mental health care, the budget includes $100 million in one-time federal relief funds for a collaborative care mental health initiative."

To further ensure access to health care, the budget increases Medicaid reimbursement rates to emergency medical services providers to help them continue their life-saving work, he added.

Recognizing the ongoing costs related to COVID-19 and workforce struggles, this budget allocates $250 million in federal relief funds to help long-term care providers, including nursing homes, assisted living facilities, personal care homes, and home and community-based services, as they strive to provide compassionate care to their patients.

The budget also provides a $35/day increase in Medicaid reimbursement rates in nursing homes and increases the state supplemental grant for personal care home and domiciliary care residents by $200 a month, the first increase since 2006.

To help recruit more health care providers, the budget allocates an additional $35 million in federal relief funds to support the nurse loan forgiveness program and increases the primary care loan repayment program by $1.3 million to provide 50 additional awards for physicians practicing primary care in medically underserved areas, which includes some of our rural communities.

