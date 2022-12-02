As a newly-elected State Representative, Jamie Flick is beginning the transition into office with efforts to expand his reach in the community.

Flick officially began his term as State Representative for the 83rd District on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2022.

Since announcing his candidacy for this office, Representative Flick has visited and met with over 75 small business owners and countless local leaders, state representatives, senators, and constituents, according to a release from his office.

“I look forward to working with and for my constituents,” says Representative Flick.

Rep. Flick has selected a new location for his district office at Water Tower Square, located at 1000 Commercial Park Drive, Suite 104, Williamsport, PA 17701.

His office is currently under renovation and will be open to the public beginning Jan. 3, 2023, the day Representative Flick will be inaugurated.

This new location offers ample, free parking to constituents and is handicap accessible, which were priorities for Flick, according to the release.

“I want this office and my staff to be as easy to access as possible,” says Rep. Flick. “We don’t want people to have trouble finding parking, or paying for parking, just to meet with their state representative.”

His temporary contact information is provided below:

Updated contact information, including a permanent phone number to reach Representative Flick and schedule meetings with his office, will be available in January.

