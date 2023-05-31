Representative Jamie Flick (Lycoming/Union) is hosting a public event on June 2 to address the rise in online scams, including how to identify and avoid them.

“Popular Scams and How to Avoid Them” will be held at the Loyalsock Township Volunteer Company Fire Hall on Friday, June 2, from noon to 2 p.m.

The event will begin with a presentation from Flick followed by a complimentary, light luncheon and Fraud Bingo—an educational game that teaches people how to protect themselves from frauds and scams—presented by George Dillman, consumer outreach specialist with the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities.

According to a study conducted by Social Catfish, Pennsylvanians lost over $108 million through online scams in 2020 and the state ranks eighth in money lost to scams across the country.

“Scammers are always devising new tactics to try to steal your money, so it is vitally important that we all stay informed on the methods they use,” Flick said.

