Bloomsburg, Pa. — The annual Renaissance Jamboree returns to downtown Bloomsburg this weekend after a three-year hiatus.

The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, will feature nearly two dozen food vendors, more than 100 crafters and artists, and live music throughout the day. Kids can also enjoy free entertainment, rides, and games.

The last downtown Jamboree was in 2019, according to organizers. The event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 during the pandemic and was moved to a smaller location in 2022 because of traffic restrictions from a major PennDOT project on East Street.

Musicians, dancers, and actors will be performing at stages located at the Columbia County Courthouse, Jefferson Street, Market Square, and Phillips Emporium.

During the Jamboree, Main Street will be shut down from Iron to West streets, and Market Street from Pine Avenue to Ridge Street. There will be free parking and shuttle rides from the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds.

Food vendors

​Cactus taters and bottled soda, sundaes, milkshakes, apple and peach dumplings (Ronald McDonald House)

Morisson’s Concessions (Interact Club at Bloomsburg High School)

Big Pappy’s Empanadas (WW Evans Parent Co-op)

French fries (Bloom MS PTO)

Mr. Sticky’s cinnamon rolls and coffee (Columbia Montour Boy Scouts of America)

Soup Ham and beans, corn chowder (Boy Scout Troop 25)

Gina’s Scoops Ice Cream (Caring Communities)

Funnel Cakes (Bloomsburg Youth Football & Cheer)

French Fries, Hot Dogs, Soda, and Water (Kiwanas Club of Bloomsburg)

Funnel Cakes, Deep fried oreos, pierogis (Boy Scout Troop 88)

Mainline Pretzel Company (The Women’s Center)

Breakfast sandwiches in the morning, burgers, hot dogs, sausages, soda and water. (Bloomsburg Fire Dept.)

Halushki, tea, coffee, water, whoopie pies (Trinity Reformed UCC)

Dubelicious Grill: cheese steaks, poutine, pulled pork, grilled chicken, brisket, pulled pork french fries, cheesesteak french fries, chicken fingers, Ceasar wraps and drinks – (Bloomsburg Basket 6)

Incredible Popcorn: funnel cakes, deep fried Oreos, fried dough, corn dogs, lemonade, Orangeade (Bloomsburg Equestrian team)

Project Pizza (Friends of the Bloomsburg Town Pool)

Real Taste 570 Mexican food truck: tacos, burritos and more (Columbia County Child Development)

Woody’s Place (Kid’s Peace Foster Care)

Baked goods (American Cancer Society Relay for Life)

That’s Amore (Caldwell Consistory)

Baked goods (Spirit Life Ladies Ministry)

Gordy’s concessions: steak burgers, french fries, chicken fingers, hot dogs (Washington Lodge265)

Rita’s Italian Ice (Bloomsburg Children’s Museum)

Entertainment schedule

Courthouse Stage

10:30 a.m.: Clickard Consortium

Noon: Joyous

2:30 p.m.: Moonroof

3:45 p.m.: Kerry Kenny Band

Children’s Jefferson Street Stage

Noon: Andrew Scharff’s Big Show # 1

1 p.m.: Andrew Scharff’s Big Show # 2

2:30 p.m.: Red Arrow Singers

Market Street Square Stage

10 a.m.: Danceworks by Amber

11 a.m.: Bloomsburg Area YMCA Zumba

2 p.m.: Dancers for Ukraine

3 p.m.: Crosswinds Martial Arts

Phillips Emporium

2 p.m.: Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble – Theatre in the Classroom presents "Park Protectors: The Story of the Buffalo Soldiers and the National Park Service"

Strolling entertainment

Noon – 2 p.m.: Accordionists Kathi and Frank DeLucca

For a complete list of vendors, visit Downtown Bloomsburg Inc.'s website.

