Twenty-five years ago in January, residents in northcentral and central Pennsylvania were facing very trying times--not in the form of a pandemic--but against rising, frigid floodwaters. January of 1996 brought record flooding after significant snowfall, then rainfall, and ice jams formed under bridges.

Camp Susque in Trout Run marked the annivesary by sharing photos on Facebook documenting the rising Lycoming Creek on January 19, 1996.

"I remember getting out of school early and the busses had a hard time getting us home," recalled one commenter on Facebook. "After the water receded, everything froze. I remember helping family friends try to clean up their flooded business on the creek rd that was frozen after the flood. It really changed the Lycoming Creek valley,” Laura Hensler wrote.

The National Weather Service explained the circumstances leading up to the flooding.

"A number of factors came into place to set the stage for record-setting flooding in January of 1996. First, a cold start to the 1995/1996 winter allowed ice to form earlier and thicker than normal on Mid-Atlantic rivers. Then in the month leading up to the flooding, four separate snow systems moved across the region and dumped significant amounts of snow—the latest of which occurred less than a week before this event.

"On January 16, observers measured 3” to 5.5” of liquid equivalent in the snowpack.

"On January 17, a surface low pressure system formed over the northern Rockies. By the morning of January 18, steady winds from the south were moving warm, moist air into the region ahead of the low pressure system. By the overnight hours, temperatures had climbed into the 50s across much of the area with dewpoints approaching 50 as well. This strong flow of warm air and dewpoints reaching the 50s continued through midday on January 19, creating ideal conditions to melt the deep snowpack that was covering the entire Mid-Atlantic region.

"By midmorning, most sites had reached their high temperatures for the day; listed in the table below.

"As the cold front associated with the low pressure system swept through the region on the 19th, a line of showers and strong thunderstorms formed. Rain continued across the area through the afternoon of the 19th.

"This heavy precipitation fell almost entirely as rain, and daily records were set at many stations. The image below shows rainfall totals from January 19-20:

"This intense rainfall rate helped to accelerate the already rapidly melting snowpack, causing massive amounts of runoff to enter the rivers and streams. The rate of snowmelt was unprecedented. Residents recall going to bed the evening of January 19 with over a foot of snow on the ground and waking up the morning of the 20th with bare ground.

"Significant rainfall combined with rapid snowmelt quickly caused severe flash flooding leading to larger river flooding as rivers rapidly swelled and spilled out of their banks. Additionally, the rapidly rising water from the rain and melting snow was powerful enough to break up and move ice on area rivers and streams, causing sheets to break free and flow downstream. As sheets of ice piled together, they created major ice jams that intensified the flooding.

"This flooding was the worst to hit the entire Middle Atlantic River Forecast Center (MARFC) area in over 20 years. Some smaller streams broke their all-time flood records. Pennsylvania cities saw their worst flooding since Hurricane Agnes in 1972."

This reprinted information was compiled as a collaboration between the Middle Atlantic River Forecast Center and NWS State College, Pa. by Bill Marosi and Elyse Hagner.