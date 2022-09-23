Lycoming County, Pa. — Angel Families Unite, a local organization powered by community volunteers, is striving to reach community members suffering from the loss of family members to homicide.

The organization will honor the lives of murder victims in a celebration on September 25, 2022, 3 p.m. at Brandon Park Bandshell. The event will feature the Mad Griller food truck, activities for children related to victims, a candle vigil, and opportunities for survivors to share stories and reflect on their experience.

Event organizers and advocates with the organization are hoping to reach family members who may feel like they are alone in their grief experience. "We want to connect with angel moms, angel sisters, angel daughters. Anyone who works with us is an advocate [for victims]."

"People don't realize how much others can relate. It's nice to get together with people who get it," said Bridget Erwin, lead advocate and organization founder.

The organization is led by trained therapists providing support to "angel families" who have experienced homicide.

Erwin, a native of Pennsylvania, worked in a similar victim advocate organization in Florida, but upon moving to Lycoming County, she "recognized the need here" and founded Angel Families Unite.

Angel Families Unite advocates are distinct from court-appointed victim advocates, who do not provide services during nighttime hours. Erwin and the other lead advocate, Rachel Gephart, operate a 24 hour call line for family of victims at (570) 447-2083.

The purpose of celebrating murder victims is to "keep them relevant, make sure their lives are not overshadowed," said Erwin. "They are people too, not just victims."

