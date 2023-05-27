Wellsboro, Pa. — The lesser known feature of the Laurel Festival is the Pet Parade for children and their pets.

The festival is open to children, ages 12 and under, and their pets: cats, dogs, chickens, goats, guinea pigs, and any other animal that can safely join the parade. Children without pets or those with pets that cannot safely participate are also welcome to join with a decorated bike or wagon.

Children must be preregistered in order to join the parade. The deadline to register is 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 8. There is no entry fee.

Registered participants will receive ribbons and goody bags, and special awards will be presented for the cutest, best dressed, smartest, prettiest, and most lovable pets. Awards will be presented before the parade at Packer Park on Queen Street at 12:30 p.m. The parade will begin after the presentation of awards on Queen Street. The children and pets will travel up Main Street to The Green.

The parade will be held during the Laurel Festival on Sunday, June 11 at 1:30 p.m.

To register, visit the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce website at wellsboropa.com, click on “Forms,” and find "2023 Pet Parade Application" on the drop-down menu. Forms can also be picked up at the Chamber office at 114 Main Street in Wellsboro.

The Pet Parade is sponsored by Grand Canyon Veterinary Hospital of Wellsboro.

