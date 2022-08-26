Wellsboro, Pa. — If you're planning to participate in this year's Step Outdoors TRYathlon or the accompanying 5K Trail Run/Walk, make sure to register by 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31 to guarantee your correct size of t-shirt and a medallion.

The TRYathlon and 5K will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Hills Creek State Park, 111 Spillway Road, Wellsboro, PA 16901. The park is seven miles northeast of Wellsboro in Charleston Township via Charleston Street and Hills Creek Lake Road.

Registration is online only and ends on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at noon. There is no registration by mail and no in-person event-day registration. To register online, visit www.stepoutdoors.org.

The 5K registration fee is $25. The full TRYathlon solo registration fee is $30, and two-to-three-person teams have a $60 entry fee. There is also a processing fee.

The TRYathlon is held each year to encourage camaraderie and personal challenge instead of competition. Because this is the spirit of the TRYathlon, there are no competitive categories. The casual atmosphere makes the event great for all ages and for novices. It's also great for seasoned triathletes because of its unique course.

Check-in will be from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on September 17 at the tent between the park’s bathhouse and concession stand. At check in on race day, any surplus event T-shirts will be available while supplies last.

The pre-race talk for all entrants, especially those participating for the first time, will be held at 9:45 a.m.

The TRYathlon and 5K begin at 10 a.m. at the same location and follow the same course on park roads and trails. The path goes around the perimeter of Hills Creek Lake.

The second leg of the TRYathlon is paddling a canoe or kayak around a 1.75-mile course, which will be identified with temporary markers on the lake. The last leg has bikers travel 8 miles on a course of dirt and hardtop roads in and around the park.

For more information about the Tryathlon or 5K or about renting bikes, kayaks, or canoes, visit www.stepoutdoors.org or contact Tim Morey by calling (570) 724-8561 or emailing tmorey@pa.gov.

