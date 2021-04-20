Sunbury, Pa. - An ideal "training" run for a good cause, the iRun4Sight 5k trail run is an off-road race in support of Central Susquehanna Sight Services, which provides vision screenings, eye health education, and support for the blind and visually impaired. This year's venue is the beautiful Whispering Oaks Vineyard, just outside of Sunbury.

The event will be held on Sunday, May 2 beginning at 2 p.m. This will be the fourth iRun4Sight event in the area; last year's was canceled due to concerns about COVID-19. In addition to the 5k, there will be a basket raffle, blindfold task maze, and live music by the Ann Kerstetter Band.

Registration is available online by clicking here, and the registration fee is $30 per person. Those who are less keen on running can register specifically for the afterparty, featuring complimentary wine from Whispering Oaks and live music, for a fee of $10. Register by April 22 to guarantee your iRun4Sight 2020 t-shirt!

The blindfold task maze, a unique event held separate from the 5k, has participants wear a vision simulator that lets them "see" what it is like to have a visual impairment. While wearing the simulator, each participant will be challenged to perform various activities like pouring a glass of water, counting change, matching socks, and organizing groceries.

All proceeds from this event will benefit Central Susquehanna Sight Services. CSSS is always in need of volunteers to help with vision screenings or providing transportation to blind or visually impaired members of the community.