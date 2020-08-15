Wellsboro, Pa. -- Step Outdoors will host a COVID-19 Special Edition version of the annual Step Outdoors TRYathlon and 5K Run/Walk this September and is offering prizes for early registrants. To guarantee an event t-shirt and a medallion (after finishing), register no later than Tuesday, September 1 at 11:59 p.m.

Registration will officially close at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8. Each registrant must pay a $20 entry fee to participate in the TRYathlon or the 5K. Solo participants are invited to do all three legs of the TRYathlon or team up with a second or third participant. The event also includes a stand-alone option for runners and walkers who only want to do the 5K.

The event will be at Hills Creek State Park at 111 Spillway Road, Wellsboro, PA 16901, seven miles northeast of Wellsboro.

Due to the coronavirus, the event will not be on a specific day at a specific time. Registrants may choose a day and time to do the TRYathlon or 5K between Saturday, September 12 and Sunday, September 20.

There is no in-person registration, no check-in time, no electronic timing and no aid or water stations on the course.

“That’s why teams and individuals should bring their own supporters for this event" said Tim Morey, organizer. "Registrants are also asked to be legal on the lake by getting a launch permit for their canoe or kayak, wearing a personal flotation device and carrying a whistle as required.”

Individuals of all ages can participate in the TRYathlon or 5K. While the course remains the same, it will not be well marked, therefore favoring those that have done it in the past.

It is recommended that registrants become familiar with the TRYathlon and 5K routes in advance before taking them on. Course maps and information are available online and in the park office lobby at 111 Spillway Road.

All runners and walkers, whether they are participating in the 5K only or all three legs of the TRYathlon will start at the same location and follow the same course on park roads and trails around the perimeter of Hills Creek Lake. The second leg of the TRYathlon is paddling a canoe or kayak around a 1.75-mile course identified with temporary markers on Hills Creek Lake. The event will end with bikers traveling 8 miles on a course of dirt and hardtop roads in and around the park.

A banner at the finish line will provide an opportunity for participants to take selfies or have someone take their photo.

After completing the course, registrants can share their time if they self-timed and pick up their T-shirts and medallions at the park office at 111 Spillway Road between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 12 and 13 and Sept. 19 and 20; between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Friday, Sept. 14, 17 and 18; and between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 15 and 16.

Those who mail in a registration form must download it, complete it and mail it to Wellsboro Parks and Recreation, Attention: Tryathlon, 227 Nichols Street, Wellsboro, PA 16901 in time to ensure it arrives either by Sept. 1 to guarantee a T-shirt and medallion or by Sept. 8. Checks should be made payable to the Step Outdoors Tryathlon.

To register online or to download a printable registration form, for more information about the Tryathlon or 5K, or about renting bikes, kayaks or canoes, or to download course maps, visit www.stepoutdoors.org. Questions? Call Tim Morey at (570) 724-8561 or email tmorey@pa.gov.