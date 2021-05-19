Wellsboro, Pa. - The Laurel Festival 10k Footrace, sponsored by First Citizens Community Bank, will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 19 followed by the two-mile Fun Run/Walk at 9:05 a.m. The race covers a challenging 6.2-mile course featuring rolling hills, paved and dirt paths, and exciting views of Pennsylvania Grand Canyon country.

The race will be divided by age categories ranging from 19 and under to 60 and over.

Racers who preregister for the 10k by Memorial Day (Monday, May 31) and pay the $25 entry fee will receive a free event T-shirt. Pre-registered racers are also eligible for the “Early Bird Drawing” with a chance to win $25 in Wellsboro Chamber Dollars to spend in any of 57 participating area businesses.

Those who preregister by May 31 can pay with a Visa or MasterCard. Race day registrants must pay in cash or by check. Registration and check-in will be at Packer Park on Queen Street in Wellsboro from 7:45 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. on race day.

UPMC Wellsboro is sponsoring the awards. Medals will be presented to the 10k male and female runners who place in the top three overall; finish first, second or third in each age category; and the oldest and youngest runners to cross the finish line first.

Each Fun Run participant will receive a commemorative ribbon. The overall Fun Run first, second and third place runners and the youngest to cross the finish line will each receive a medal.

Timing will be provided by Insta-Results. The Tioga County Amateur Radio Club will handle communications. C&N and Weis Markets are providing free post-race refreshments for all participants.

For an entry form, visit the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce website, click on "Forms" and on the drop-down menu click on "10k Footrace Application" or pick up a physical form at the chamber office at 114 Main Street in Wellsboro.

Call the chamber at (570) 724-1926 or email info@wellsboropa.com for more information.