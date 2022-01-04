If you live in northcentral Pa., you don't have to travel far to find a romantic getaway! But, even if you don't live in northcentral Pa., you may find these spots worth the trek.

Getaway Mavens ranks romantic getaways across the nation, by regional area, and by state. Several northcentral Pa. areas made the cut this year, either for their general offerings across the region or their standout lodges.

Rusty Rail Brewery Suites, Mifflinburg

Rusty Rail Brewery Suites not only made the Getaway Maven's PA Top 20 list, but were a Northeast standout, making it onto the 20 Best Romantic Hotels Northeast USA 2021.

The suites are described as having "posh accommodations" typical of major cities. Now situated above a brewery pub, which was formerly a Buggy manufacturing plant, the suites are apartment scale, with bathrooms, living areas, and kitchens. They stand out for their industrial design ceiling but "refined" loft space, according to Getaway Mavens.

Read more on the history of Rusty Rail here.

Mifflinburg-Lewisburg

The region of Mifflinburg-Lewisburg was also a standout—nationwide. Find the region's feature on the 20 Most Popular Romantic Getaways in the US 2021 list.

Getaway Mavens' noteworthy restaurants in the area include Elizabeth's, Jackass Brewing Co., and Country Cupboard.

Lodge at Glendborn, Bradford

The Lodge at Glendborn has an outdoorsman's charm to it. It was originally constructed as a hunting retreat for a 1900s oil baron.

The venue is surrounded by nature, including dense woodlands, ponds, and streams. The lodges give a log-cabin feel, but are finely crafted, thus elevating the meaning of cabin in the woods. The stay also features gourmet fine dining in an elegant fireplace room after cocktails in a Billard's room.

Despite the relaxing amenities, there is no shortage of engaging outdoor activities available, with special attention to hunting, of course!

Find out more about the lodge on its website. To discover romantic getaways surrounding the lodge, read the rest of the feature online.

Raystown Lake Region

Raystown Lake is known for drawing in nature lovers, but it also brings history buffs to the area. The Isett Heritage Museum features over 40,000 historical artifacts divided by era; the Swigart Antique Automobile Museum is one for the old car lovers. Lastly, for the science lovers, the Raystown Lake Visitor’s Center explains the historic Dam's history and maintenance.

For those looking to experience a cool nature artifact, check out the caves in the Raystown area, notably the Lincoln Cavern and Whisper Rocks. One resident provides tours for the public from Memorial Day to Labor Day, according to Getaway Mavens.

For classic nature exploration, Raystown Lake area offers many hiking areas, fishing spots, overlooks, and biking trails.

The list of historical opportunities and nature spots continues; read the rest of the Getaway Mavens review online.