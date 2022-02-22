Jersey Shore, Pa. -- Collaboration by leaders of Lycoming County and the Borough of Jersey Shore has made a good impression on the Executive Director of USDA-Rural Development for Pa., Bob Morgan. That was one element he said stood out during a roundtable discussion between borough and county leaders held in the Jersey Shore last week.

Morgan traveled from Harrisburg to meet with Lycoming County Commissioners and leaders of Jersey Shore government and public safety to discuss various funding opportunities for the construction of a Regional Public Safety building to consolidate and regionalize police, EMS, fire, and other government offices.

“The lead partners are humbly requesting that the Lycoming County Commissioners allocate $5.3 million to this important project, with the first $1.2 million to be used immediately,” according to a memo by Penn Strategies, consultant to the Jersey Shore Borough.

The project’s total cost is expected to reach $10.5 million, and is already partly funded via a $1 million RACP grant.

Talks of consolidating into one regional facility have been underway for some time, and as steps are taken to make the project real for residents in Jersey Shore and the surrounding communities, now it’s time to secure additional funding, according to the roundtable participants.

The developing partnership between municipal government, police, fire, and EMS in Lycoming County is trailblazing and will benefit residents in the western region of Lycoming County in numerous ways, according to Penn Strategies, including taxpayer savings, improved efficiency in municipal services, and standing as a model for regionalization in other communities.

According to Bruce Boncal, board member of the Citizen's Hose, the fire company was making plans to construct a new facility when borough Manager Cody Hoover and Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department (TVRPD) chief Nathan DeRemer proposed the concept of a regional complex to house all public safety services, rather than constructing three or four separate buildings.

The idea, according to borough officials, is to house municipal administration, public works, the office of Magisterial District Court 29-3-01, police, fire, and EMS services. All agreed that “a single complex would make better financial and logistical sense.”

According to Penn Strategies, “the complex would be jointly owned and maintained by the Borough of Jersey Shore and Citizen’s Hose to be leased by TVRDP and the County and would be governed by a board which would include representation from each involved entity, including Lycoming County.”

The need

TVRPD serves nearly 8,500 residents in 180 square miles of city and rural landscape in the municipalities of Jersey Shore Borough, Porter Twp., Cummings Twp., Nippenose Twp., McHenry Twp., and Piatt Twp. According to the chief, officers have responded to nearly 3,500 calls already this year.

The department has simply outgrown its physical location at 129 South Pennsylvania Ave, Jersey Shore, DeRemer said.

The building, built in 1974, sits in the flood zone and has had to be evacuated in past flooding events. It was designed to house a force of six to seven officers, yet the number of staff has increased since regionalization of police departments.

“Since I took over as chief in 2016, we’ve added Piatt Township as a contracted service, Cummings Township, and McHenry Township which are up north in the Pine Creek Valley. We have also since added two full time officer positions and two part time officers. So we’re cramming a lot into a small building,” DeRemer said.

The interior is dark, crowded with files, equipment, and other gear, inadequate for holding suspects, and unsafe. There are unsightly stains in the ceiling from water leaks.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, plans were underway to construct a new facility, with a $1 million Pa. Department of Community and Economic Development grant in place.

On the fire/EMS side of the equation, first responders serve approximately 20 municipalities in both western and eastern regions of Lycoming County as well as Clinton County, serving a roughly 525 square mile service area and a population of about 20,000, according to Casey Lowmiller, director of Jersey Shore Area EMS.

The fire department averages about 40 or 50 calls a year, and EMS calls came in near 2,900, Lowmiller said.

Their building was constructed in 1956, with additions in the mid-70s and again in the 90s.

Their own plans to construct a new facility were in progress, with the planned sale of the Robert H. Wheelend Community Center. According to Boncal, the Williamsport-Lycoming Chamber of Commerce approached Citizen’s Hose to discuss selling the center to West Pharmaceutical, who was considering expanding their operations to a different state. They agreed upon a price, and West Pharmaceutical remained in Lycoming County.

In return, the commissioners agreed to help the fire company expand in another direction.

Collaboration continues

With full support of the Jersey Shore borough, the police department and fire company, all parties involved have contributed to costs of engineering, consulting, and architectural planning of a new facility on the 1200 of Locust Street, Jersey Shore, to the tune of $300,000, according to Penn Strategies.

Land has been acquired, and the project is “shovel ready,” awaiting the release of further funds via loans and grants.

The building is expected to be two stories, with approximately 33,644 total square feet available for use.

“USDA Rural Development has made $106 million in investments in the county in the last 15 years,” Morgan said.

As the Executive Director of USDA-RD for Pennsylvania, Morgan represents 3.5 million people in the state, but said his visit to the north central region is encouraging. When he considers proposals for funding, he said, “I look at the element of ‘can you afford this. Is there an ability to repay? Regional public safety is not only an attractive proposition, but essential to rural communities,” he said.

“You don’t get this cooperation in a lot of communities, he said. "You don’t get the commissioners sitting down with the borough council, and I’m thoroughly impressed by that. This is the kind of project that will make rural America better.”

Additional funding

According to Penn Strategies, other funding sources for this project include the Pa. Dept. of Community and Economic Development, a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Facilities Direct loan/grant, U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Agency (USEDA) Public Works Grant Program, and appropriations from the U.S. House of Representatives.