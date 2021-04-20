State College, Pa. - AIDS Resource performs many functions. Since the pandemic, they have been working in overdrive, finding other creative ways in order to carry out their mission.

One of their many programs, a weekly meal delivery service to over 100 clients across a 10-county radius, has temporarily replaced their bi-monthly food pantries in Williamsport,

The Centre Foundation’s annual 'Centre Gives' 36-hour online fundraising event, from 9 a.m until 9 p.m., May 11 and May 12, will support the meal delivery program. The cost of two meals for a client is $25. Any amount given will make a difference, according to the agency.

"Because of COVID, we were forced to shutter our monthly food pantry...so many of our clients depend on these deliveries for basic nutritional needs...we needed to find a solution that would provide our clients with nutritious food but do so in a manner that was safer,” said Kirsten Felix Burkhart, executive director.

Burkhart continued, “We began utilizing a local food delivery service...client response has been overwhelmingly positive...[but] cost is significantly higher than the food pantry. Until we are able to safely re-open our food pantry, donations to our food delivery program help us ensure clients receive meals nutritious, delicious, and meet their nutritional needs."

Donations to the organization’s 'Centre Gives' campaign will affect many clients who have been struggling to find a job after facing unemployment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They maxed out their pandemic unemployment assistance, forcing them to tap into their retirement savings to cover their cost of living. After all the bills are paid, there is little left for food. The meal delivery program has been essential in ensuring this client has food to eat during this incredibly trying time.

“The meal delivery program makes a huge impact on clients who are living on a tight budget, due to unemployment or are living solely on Social Security, to have access to healthy meals,” Burkhart said.

AIDS Resource ensures case management for people living with HIV. The agency helps clients manage, address other health issues, emotional support, rent or utility bill payment assistance, and give them access to healthy meals.

To support AIDS Resource, please visit Centre Gives during the event, or Aids Resource.

Aids Resource, with offices in Williamsport at 500 W. Fourth St.; and State College, 129 S. Sparks St., provides free, and confidential, STD and HIV testing by appointment.