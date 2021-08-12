Lewisburg, Pa. - Celebrate the renovation and reopening of the Public Library for Union County at the ReDiscover! community event on Sat., Sept. 18.

The celebration will be held rain or shine from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the library grounds at 255 Reitz Blvd.

The free, one-day event will feature kid-friendly activities offered by community organizations, music, food trucks and more.

"After our renovation project was completed, we wanted to offer the opportunity for the whole community to celebrate one of the greatest assets in our community, The Public Library for Union County,” said Don Adams, Library Board President. “It belongs to all of us.”

The public is invited to "ReDiscover!" what the library has to offer by touring the redesigned building. Children can discover what’s new in the library by participating in an indoor scavenger hunt.

S.T.R.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Arts or Math) activities will be offered outdoors by community partners to reflect the kinds of services, programs and resources the library provides.

Participating organizations include: Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority, Geisinger, Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and the Lewisburg Arts Council. More organizations are planning to join before the day starts.

Take a break from the activities and enjoy two musical performances held during the day. Singer and Guitarist Woody Wolfe will perform lively children’s music from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Adults can enjoy classic rock by the local music group Folk Justice Band between 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Food vendors will be on premises for purchases; grab a bite to eat or have a sweet treat from Becky’s Soft Serve, The Breaking Bread Company, and others.

Parking is available on St. Mary's St., and in the Spring Rn. office complex on Farley Cr.

For more information on the event, visit the library at 255 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg or call (570) 523-1172.