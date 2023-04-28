Williamsport, Pa. — The Salvation Army's Williamsport Red Shield Community Garden is moving into the growing season with three distinct goals.

"First, we want to double the production," said Master Gardner and dedicated garden volunteer Sid Furst. "We want to do this to better meet the community's needs."

Furst and a group of volunteers who help at the garden on a regular basis don't need statistics from the Central PA Food Bank or Department of Health to know that food insecurity has risen over the last years. They see the produce that they grow and harvest disappear each day as they put it out for the community.

The garden is expanding their growing footprint by creating two fields, spanning approximately 12,000 square feet. Crops will be heavy on leafy, green veggies, lettuces, potatoes, broccoli, and cauliflower, Furst said.

The plan is to extend the growing season, starting earlier in the spring and extending the harvest longer into the fall.

Their second goal is to finish construction of Sanctuary Park, a "pocket park" along Park Avenue where community residents can sit and enjoy birds, butterflies, and Pennsylvania native plants. Volunteers still need to add pavers, benches, mulch, and additional plants.

The Red Shield Community Garden unveiled the plans for Sanctuary Park last July, breaking ground on both the park area and more growing lanes.

The community garden's third goal is to increase children and adult involvement through education and outreach. "We're going to increase our Facebook engagement and communication," said Furst. Bringing more people into the garden through events, public art, and community partnerships will help to raise awareness and give participants a deeper connection with the garden.

Free concert Saturday, April 29

One event is planned for this Saturday, April 29. Originally planned to take place in the garden, the Salvation Army Pendel Brass Band will be performing a free concert at 2 p.m. at the Salvation Army, 457 Market Street. (The event was moved due to rain).

Pendel Brass & Singers will also be in Milton Saturday, April 29, and leading worship at the Williamsport Corps, Sunday April 30. The Brass Band weaves a combination of brass and choir, offering contemporary and spiritual selections.

Watch it grow

The garden is only beginning to take shape for the season. Aside from a few early spring crops, planter boxes are still mostly empty. The two fields have been prepared and await planting. "That should start next week, weather dependent," said Furst.

Throughout the season, there are many ways to become involved in the Williamsport Red Shield Community Garden. Visitors can volunteer their time to help plant, maintain, and harvest crops. Recently, a group of Lycoming College students volunteered to spread leaves into the growing areas, getting the beds ready for planting. Want to get involved with the Williamsport Red Shield Community Garden? Visit their Facebook page to learn more!