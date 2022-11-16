Williamsport, Pa. — It's been two years since The Salvation Army has been able to formally kick off their Red Kettle campaign with a breakfast, so they were excited to return to the tradition in full on Wednesday morning.

The 4th annual Red Kettle Kick-off Breakfast at Farrington Place in Williamsport brought together community leaders, including the city's mayor and County Commissioners, along with donors, community partners, Salvation Army staff, and volunteers.

Cheerleaders from Williamsport High School were on hand to kick up the excitement level for a campaign that has been known to communities for 100 years.

Maybe it was their spirited cheer that bolstered fundraising. In the Kickoff Breakfast's fourth year, the event helped to raise $35,188.46 Wednesday morning; almost $9,000 was collected in the red kettles placed on each table, and the rest from donations from supporters who could not attend.

Donations have steadily increased since the event's first year in 2017, raising $11,699. 2018 saw donations of $16,628; and $22,939 in 2019 before the event was stalled due to COVID-19.

Be a bell-ringer

The red kettle campaign got its start in 1891 when Captain Joseph McFee of The Salvation Army wanted to raise enough money to provide Christmas dinner to 1,000 people in San Francisco, Calif.

He got permission to put a brass urn at the Oakland Ferry landing, according to the annals of The Salvation Army. He put a sign up that said "Keep the Pot Boiling," and in one day had enough to fund the dinner.

The tradition grew from there.

It's a chilly job some days, standing outside grocery stores and retail establishments, ringing the bell beside the red kettle. Volunteers from the community typically take shifts of 3-4 hours to be visible advocates for those less fortunate.

Why do it? Just ask James Knight of South Williamsport. Knight is retired from 29 years of "old Army" and federal service. When Knight returned from overseas more than a year ago, he said he was looking for something to get involved in.

"I found a home here," he said.

You'll find Knight in the community this holiday season as a bell ringer, but he does much more for the organization, including toy collection and distribution for the kids and volunteering each Wednesday at the food pantry.

"Whatever they need me to do," he said. "It's an honor."

The Salvation Army is seeking bell ringers from Nov. 17 through Dec. 24, but especially in these last weeks of November, said Laura Templeton, Public Relations and Resource Development Director at the Salvation Army.

People interested in bell-ringing should call 570-326-9187 and ask to speak with Major Sheryl Hershey. Individuals, friends, families, businesses, churches, civic, and student groups are all welcome and encouraged to ring bells and staff a red kettle.

The funds raised during the campaign go toward the Salvation Army's Lycoming County programs and services.

Those services, including family assistance, a food pantry, hygiene pantry, rental and utility assistance, and ministry programs, are invaluable to residents. Yvette Arthur of Williamsport stood before the room on Wednesday to offer a testimonial to the impact that the Salvation Army had on her life.

In 1980 Arthur joined the Air Force. She had grown up in New Jersey, experiencing a lot of trauma in her life—a family with mental health issues and addiction. Later, she would lose a son to drug-related murder. "I knew I had to flee that situation," she said. She moved to Williamsport with a mission to save her youngest son.

In her 50s, she went to Penn College. "I still had so much to explore about mental health," she said. Now her son is an adult with mental health issues and she is coping with her own PTSD. She still finds herself struggling at times.

"The Salvation Army welcomed me," Arthur said, with audible emotion in her voice. "They didn't judge me. I'm an educated woman, I've just had a rough time."

New Advisory Board Member installation

New members to the Salvation Army Advisory Board were also installed on Wednesday morning by Lt. Colonel Larry Ashcraft, Divisional Leader of the Salvation Army's Easter PA and Delaware Division.

Those members are Drew Boyles, independent consultant to Lycoming College; Olivia Lopatofsky of the Lycoming County Water and Sewer Authority; Natasha Mantle of Jersey Shore State Bank; and Jesse Osborne of Susquehanna Community Bank.

Recognizing the need

During the pandemic years, need for services and support grew. The need did not go unnoticed. "The public recognized the pandemic not only as a public health crisis, but also as a catalyst for substantial economic and food-security concerns," said Templeton.

Public support of the Salvation Army across the country increased during 2019 and 2020 by 21%, according to Templeton. And in 2020, the Salvation Army ranked #2 among "America's Favorite Charities," behind United Way Worldwide.

Knight would say it's his #1. "Volunteering 4-5 hours a day is nothing," he said. He acknowledged the difficulty in finding volunteers, and for people to find time to volunteer. For him, he said, "I'm carrying my mom and dad's name. I have to do the right thing."

