Montoursville, Pa. — PPL Electric Utilities is ready to help everyone with their spring cleaning by hosting a small appliance recycling event in Lycoming County.

The public can drop off their appliances on Saturday, May 21 at the PPL Electric Service Center, 4810 Lycoming Mall Drive, Montoursville, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Accepted items include old room air conditioners and dehumidifiers that are in working condition.

Every participant will be mailed a $10 rebate check for each appliance they recycle. There is no limit to how many items a customer can recycle.

All participants must register in advance at pplelectric.com/recycle.

“Recycling older appliances can help you save energy, and it also helps the environment,” said PPL Electric Utilities Residential Program Manager Mary Ann Merenda. “We want to make it easier for our customers to properly dispose of their old appliances and these events, which are held in various communities throughout the year, allow them to remove unwanted clutter, save more energy and receive a rebate in the process.”

In addition to the small appliance recycling event, PPL offers free at-home pickups with free hauling for working, old refrigerators and freezers for recycling. For each refrigerator or freezer, PPL will provide a $50 rebate. At-home pickups can be scheduled online.

