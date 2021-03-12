The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) in collaboration with Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships, hosted Raise the Region 2021 on March 10 and 11, to help the communities of Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union Counties support local nonprofit organizations fundraising efforts.

North central Pennsylvania showed its true spirit of philanthropy by donating $2,030,674 to 272 nonprofit organizations. The 30-hour online fundraiser had thousands of donors make 14,157 gifts. Since starting in 2013, Raise the Region has collectively received over $12 million in donations for the benefit of local nonprofit organizations.

“This year’s success demonstrates the incredible spirit of philanthropy that exists in northcentral Pennsylvania and is reflective of the extraordinary efforts of our nonprofit community”, said Jennifer D. Wilson, President & CEO. “These results represent a 42% increase over last year and are the most successful to date. I’m incredibly proud of our team, inspired by the community and grateful for the FCFP Board of Directors’ commitment to this fundraising platform that serves area nonprofits.”

In addition to the online public donations, the participating nonprofits benefited from over $260,000 in stretch funds and prizes from the Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships and associate sponsors. Aubrey Alexander said, "Despite the pandemic and economic burdens we have witnessed in the past year, it is reassuring to see the tremendous support from the community of our local nonprofit organizations. Yes, our donation will help many, but the real hard work is performed daily by all these nonprofits and FCFP. These results are truly amazing and will help thousands of people in our community.”

Monetary prizes and incentives sponsored by Autotrader, Larson Design Group, Pennsylvania Skill by Miele Manufacturing, Subaru, Toyota Motor Corporation, UPMC and Weis Markets were awarded throughout the day to 75 participating nonprofit organizations. Nonprofits were divided into two categories based on their annual operating budget allowing more organizations to receive prizes.

The Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships Grand Prize awards $5,000 to the top small and large nonprofit with the most unique donors throughout the 30-hour period: small nonprofit – Cherished Cats Rescue Alliance; large nonprofit - Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble. The second prize winners each receive $2,000: small nonprofit -- Bellabons Pet Recovery Services; large nonprofit –Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

$1,000 is awarded to each of the third prize winners: small nonprofit – Cats in Bloom; large nonprofit – Lycoming County SPCA.

Additional prize winners include:

Subaru’s Most Votes Prize- The nonprofit with the most community votes during the drive through kick- off event at Blaise Alexander Subaru from 5 – 7 p.m. on March 10: Camp Susque.

PA Skills by Miele Manufacturing Participation Prize- of those organizations who obtain at least one vote during the drive-thru kick-off event one will be randomly selected to receive $1,000: Haven to Home Canine Rescue

UPMC’s 50/50 Challenge- $1,000 awarded to the first organization with 50 gifts of $50 or more from 50 unique donors: small nonprofit – Bellabons Pet Recovery Services; large nonprofit – Northumberland Christian School

Weis Market’s Fast Start Prize- $1,000 awarded to the organization receiving the most money between 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. on March 10: small nonprofit – K9 Hero Haven; large nonprofit - Northumberland Christian School

UPMC’s Prime Time Prize- $1,000 awarded to the nonprofit that raised the most money between 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. on March 10: small nonprofit – Billtown Blues Association Inc; large nonprofit – Middlecreek Area Community Center

Pennsylvania Skill by Miele Manufacturing Skillful Gifting Prize - $1,000 to the nonprofit that raised the most $100 gifts between 10 p.m. – midnight on March 10: small nonprofit – Bellabons Pet Recovery Services; large nonprofit – Northumberland Christian School

Toyota’s Sleepwalker Prize - $1,000 awarded to the nonprofit with the most money raised between midnight and 5 am on March 11: small nonprofit – Leadership Susquehanna Valley; large nonprofit – Middlecreek Area Community Center

UPMC’s Rise & Shine Prize- $1,000 awarded to the nonprofit with the most money between 6 a.m. - 9 a.m. on March 11: small nonprofit – Friends of the Columbia County Traveling Library.; large nonprofit – Lycoming County United Way

Subaru’s Mid-Day Prize- $1,000 awarded to the nonprofit with the most $50 gifts between 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on March 11: small nonprofit – Your Loving Choices, Inc.; large nonprofit – Northumberland Christian School

Pennsylvania Skill by Miele Manufacturing’s Afternoon Drive Prize - $1,000 awarded to the nonprofit with the most unique donors between 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.: small nonprofit – LAPS, Lycoming Animal Protection Society; large nonprofit – Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble

Toyota’s Largest Gift Prize- $1,000 awarded to the nonprofit with the largest gift from 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. on March 12: small nonprofit – My Vision 9 foundation Inc.; large nonprofit – Lycoming County SPCA

Minute Match, presented by Autotrader, FCFP, Larson Design Group, Pennsylvania Skill by Miele Manufacturing, Subaru, Toyota, UPMC, and Weis Markets. At 7:16 p.m. on March 11 gifts of $100 were matched dollar for dollar for one minute or until the total match funds of $13,000 was allocated. Thirty-five nonprofits benefited from this prize.

Larson Design Group Powerful Communities Prize- every participating nonprofit that had at least five donors by 12 p.m. was eligible. Small nonprofit - Loyalsock Odyssey of the Mind Boosters; large nonprofit - Family Planning Services

PA Skill by Miele Manufacturing’s Peer to Peer Award – Organizations that have a minimum of 3 P2P fundraisers who each have raised at least $250 by 3 p.m. through their individual fundraiser page will be entered for a random $1,000 prize - LAPS - Lycoming Animal Protection Society Inc

UPMC’s 100 Reasons to Give Prize – on March 11 from 8 p.m. to midnight, every gift of $100 was entered in a random drawing to award the recipient nonprofit an additional $1,000 prize: small nonprofit - Williamsport Area School District Education Foundation; large nonprofit - Columbia County Christian School

Subaru’s White Flag Prize- $1,000 awarded to the organization which raised the most money between 8 p.m. - 10 p.m. on March 11: small nonprofit – Experience Missions; large nonprofit – Columbia County Christian School

UPMC’s Checkered Flag Prize- $1,000 awarded to the nonprofit that received the most between 10 p.m. – 11:59 p.m. on March 11: small nonprofit – Williamsport Area School District Education Foundation; large nonprofit - Northumberland Christian School

UPMC New Participant Prize- $1,000 awarded to the organization participating in Raise the Region for the first time with the most unique donors during the 30-hour period: Aly’s Monkey Movement

Subaru and Toyota’s County Prize - one organization randomly selected from each county to receive $1,000: Subaru Columbia County- AGAPE; Subaru Lycoming County – Arthaus Projects; Toyota Montour County – PA Swarm; Toyota Northumberland County – Noah's Ark Nursery School; Toyota Snyder County – Central Pennsylvania Rowing Association (CPRA).; Subaru Union County – Sunflower Child Care Center

Larson Design Group’s Growth Prize - $1,000 awarded to the nonprofit that had the largest percentage of growth in total online dollars raised through Raise the Region compared to the prior year: small nonprofit – Clarity Prep, Inc.; large nonprofit – Danville Area Community Center

Subaru’s Patriotic Prize - $1,000 awarded to the nonprofit that received the most gifts from donors representing the most U.S. states: small nonprofit – Cherished Cats Rescue Alliance; large nonprofit – Camp Susque.

PA Skill by Miele Manufacturing’s Go Getter Prize: $1,000 awarded to the organization with a peer to peer fundraiser raising the most money: small nonprofit – Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project; large nonprofit – Northumberland Christian School

Larson Design Group’s Best Design Prize: $500 awarded to the nonprofit with the best profile page: small nonprofit – Susquehanna Valley Chorale; large nonprofit – Susquehanna Greenway Partnership Weis Market’s Lucky Ticket Prizes: $500 prize awarded to nonprofits determined by a random drawing:

Mifflinburg Buggy Museum, Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association, Selinsgrove Girls Softball, Girl Scouts in the Heart of PA, Meadowbrook Christian School, PCC Corner of Hope.

FCFP’s Top Value Prize: $1,000 awarded to the nonprofit who raised the most money, but was not a winner of the unique donor top 3 prizes: small nonprofit – Experience Missions; large nonprofit – Northumberland Christian School

Subaru’s 10-4 Challenge – Every participating nonprofit with at least 10 unique donors by 4 p.m. on March 11 will be entered to win a random prize – small nonprofit – Mommy & me Rescue; large nonprofit – Community Theatre League, Inc.

UPMC’s Far Far Away Prize – The nonprofit that receives a verified donation form the furthest location from the FCFP Philanthropy Center in Williamsport. Address must be verified and recognizable in Google. All measurements will be taken from the donor’s credit card address and determined via GiveGab software. One winner of $1,000 – Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association, Inc.

FCFP works to improve the quality of life in north central Pennsylvania through community leadership, the promotion of philanthropy, the strengthening of nonprofit impact and the perpetual stewardship of charitable assets. FCFP strives to create powerful communities through passionate giving®.

For more information on the programs and services offered by FCFP, or to learn more about ways to make a difference in your community, contact the Community Foundation office at 570-321-1500.