Eldred, Pa. — State Rep. Martin Causer took part in a dedication Wednesday of a new display at the Eldred World War II Museum and presented a citation in recognition of the museum’s 25th anniversary.
The display of British Cap Badges was donated to the museum by the Society for Military History and is meant to recognize the valor and sacrifice of the men and women of the British Empire during WWII.
The dedication was also the opening event for the museum’s 25th anniversary, themed “Women and Canada at War.” The theme is based on the area women who worked at the local munitions plant assembly line, providing arms for the British before and after America became involved in the war.
The museum is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. Admission is free.