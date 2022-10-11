Williamsport, Pa. — Central PA CareerLink has announced a new job readiness program that aims to bolster Pennsylvania’s energy efficiency and weatherization workforce.

The program, developed in partnership with the Clean Energy Center at Pennsylvania College of Technology and state Department of Community and Economic Development, is set to begin Oct. 20.

Building Green Futures is a free four-week training program for individuals ages 18 and older. It equips people with the basic skills needed to perform vital energy efficiency upgrades and retrofits to homes. Participants will earn a $13.50 per hour stipend during training.

The demand for energy efficiency and weatherization workers is at an all-time high as funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will more than double the volume of homes weatherized annually within the Commonwealth over the next five years.

“This program was designed to quickly prepare individuals with little to no prior construction experience for rewarding and stable careers with the mission of making homes more comfortable, safe, and energy efficient," said Erica Mulberger, Advance Central PA executive director. "This is an entry point for individuals interested in a career in green building and the broader construction sector."

Urgent need

Nate Snook, director of housing options for STEP (Success Through Engagement and Participation), said there's an urgent need to fill positions ahead of the heating season and STEP has committed to interviewing participants who complete the program.

“Once hired, we have funding in place to provide more advanced job training and industry credentials, which opens the door to career advancement opportunities," Snook explained.

Participants will learn how to enter and advance in the green building industry, practice hands-on basic technical skills such as how to use hand and power tools, and participate in a local job-shadowing experience, all while earning several nationally recognized credentials including an OSHA 10 Construction Card.

It culminates with a career fair and networking event including local employers such as STEP, SEDA-COG, and other community action agencies.

For more information about Building Green Futures, visit the Central PA CareerLink website or call the PA CareerLink office in Williamsport at 570-601-546

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section +2 Spiritual editorial: An Urgent Response To Hunger