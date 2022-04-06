Williamsport, Pa. -- The James V. Brown Library is among thousands of libraries participating in the Big Library Read, the world's largest digital book club. This month's book is New York Times best seller Music Is History, which explores recent U.S. history through a musical lens.

From April 4 through 18, Brown library card holders can borrow the ebook and audiobook for free with no wait list on the Libby app or ebranch2go. The online discussion is available here.

Music Is History focuses on the years 1971 to the present as Questlove finds the hidden connections in the American “tapes-try,” whether investigating how the blaxploitation era reshaped Black identity or considering the way disco took an assembly-line approach to Black genius.

These critical inquiries are complemented by his own memories as a music fan, and the way his appetite for pop culture taught him about America. A history of the last half-century and an intimate conversation with one of music's most influential and original voices, Music Is History is a singular look at contemporary America.

During the program, readers participate in engaging online discussions about the title. The program is facilitated by OverDrive, the leading digital reading platform for popular ebooks, audiobooks and magazines.

Readers can use #biglibraryread on social media for a chance to win a pair of Apple AirPods Pro.

Big Library Read is available in over 21,000 libraries and hundreds of colleges around the world, including approximately 90 percent of public libraries in North America.