Williamsport, Pa. — Students from all across the region walked the red carpet Saturday night for the 15th annual Ray of Lights awards celebration honoring the best and brightest of high school theater.

The event, created by the Community Theatre League, was hosted by Williamsport's Community Arts Center and included 12 participating schools.

Here's a list of Saturday night's winners:

Outstanding Dramatic Performance in a Featured Role: Winner - Devon Harris as John Curtis in Southern Hospitality, Shikellamy High School; Runner-Up - Kaydence Rogers as Cedric Diggory in PUFFS, South Williamsport Jr/Sr High School

Outstanding Dramatic Performance in a Supporting Female Role: Winner - Elaine Kohl as Aunt Iney Dubberly in Southern Hospitality, Shikellamy High School; Runner-Up - Fallon Waughen as Lilith in She Kills Monsters, Milton Area High School

Outstanding Dramatic Performance in a Supporting Male Role: Winner - Ely Reitz as Chuck in She Kills Monsters, Milton Area High School; Runner-Up - Micah Shively as Raynerd Chisum in Southern Hospitality, Shikellamy High School

Outstanding Dramatic Performance in a Leading Female Role: Winner - Chloe Russell as Agnes in She Kills Monsters, Milton Area High School; Runner-Up - Mia Sera as Tilly in She Kills Monsters, Milton Area High School

Outstanding Dramatic Performance in a Leading Male Role: Winner - Elaina Bartley as The Stage Manager in Our Town, Loyalsock Township High School; Runner-Up - Connor Inch as Gregor Samsa in Metamorphosis, Muncy Jr/Sr High School

Outstanding Musical Performance in a Featured Role: Winner - Kyla Brookhart as Cousin It in The Addams Family, Danville Area High School; Runner-Up - Emily Shapeero as Medda Larkin in Newsies, Central Columbia HS

Outstanding Musical Performance in a Supporting Male Role: Winner - Christian Smith as Bill Anderson in Mamma Mia, Montoursville Area High School; Runner-Up - Hannah Bower as Crutchie in Newsies, Central Columbia High School

Outstanding Musical Performance in a Supporting Female Role: Winner - Gianna Rupert as Sister Mary Lazarus in Sister Act, Loyalsock Township High School; Runner-Up - Sadie Stahl as Frenchie in Grease, South Williamsport Area Jr/Sr High School

Outstanding Musical Performance in a Leading Male Role: Winner - Luke Saracoglu as Jack Kelly in Newsies, Central Columbia High School; Runner-Up - Angel Maisonette as Jesse Tuck in Tuck Everlasting, Shikellamy High School

Outstanding Musical Performance in a Leading Female Role: Winner - Melissa Reeder as Donna in Mamma Mia, Montoursville Area High School; Runner-Up - Jera Strony as Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family, Danville Area High School

Outstanding Student Design: Lighting for Chicago: Teen Edition at Milton Area High School - Olivia Maynard

Outstanding Achievement in Lighting & Sound: Loyalsock Township High School for Sister Act: The Musical

Outstanding Achievement in Backstage Crew: Danville Area High School for The Addams Family

Outstanding Achievement in Scenic Design: Central Columbia High School for Newsies

Outstanding Achievement in Costume Design: Central Columbia High School for Newsies

Outstanding Achievement in Choreography: Central Columbia High School for Newsies

Outstanding Achievement in Vocal Performance: Central Columbia High School for Newsies

Outstanding Ensemble in a Play: She Kills Monsters, Milton Area High School

Outstanding Ensemble in a Musical: Newsies, Central Columbia High School

Outstanding Play: She Kills Monsters, Milton Area High School

Outstanding Musical - Northern Region: Mamma Mia, Montoursville Area High School

Outstanding Musical - Central Region: Newsies, Central Columbia High School

Dr. Raymond Phillips Memorial Award for Best Drama Program: Milton Area High School for She Kills Monsters & Chicago: Teen Edition

Check out a gallery of the night's festivities here:

