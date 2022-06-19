Master P.jpg

Hip-hop star Master P speaks at an event at the Antioch Baptist Church on Sunday.

Williamsport, Pa. — Hip-hop star and industry mogul Master P spoke Sunday afternoon at Antioch Baptist Church in Williamsport during a program centered around the continuing struggles with drug abuse among young people.

Master P recently lost daughter, Tytyana, to what he describe as "struggles with substance abuse and mental health." She was 29.

Master P waits to speak at an event on Sunday at the Antioch Baptist Church.

Joining him on stage were several other people, sharing stories about their own struggles or the struggles of lost loved ones. 

Williamsport's Carolyn Miele started a foundation called "Saving Lives for Zachary," after her son passed away from an overdose in 2016.

Williamsport's Carolyn Miele, who started a foundation called "Saving Lives for Zachary," speaks to a crowd at the Antioch Baptist Church on Sunday.

Brandon Chastang was also in attendance. Better known as B.McFly (Motivation comes from loving yourself), he shared a riveting story of his own struggle with pain killers and his road to full recovery. He is now a motivational speaker, hosts a podcast called "Self Inventory," and has over 110,000 Instagram followers, including NBA legend Steph Curry.

Hip-hop star B.McFly speaks at an event in Williamsport on Sunday.

The event's theme was "You are not Alone," with the overall message centered around society's need for people to share their stories. The social stigmas that accompany drug addictions and mental health issues often confine people to suffer in silence, Master P explained. The willingness of people to share their struggles, even at the darkest and deepest, will help others who are fighting similar battles, he noted. 

