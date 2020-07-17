July 17, the height of summer and a time for barbeques and sunscreen and splashing in the river.

July 17 is also a solemn anniversary. It's a day to remember the 230 people who died aboard TWA Flight 800 as it headed toward Paris, France. The plane crashed off the coast of New York just 12 minutes after takeoff from JFK Airport.

July 17, 2020 is a day many in the area perform random acts of kindness in memory of the 21 students, faculty, and chaperones from Montoursville Area High School who were lost that day.

They were on a school-sponsored summer French Club trip to Paris. Eager, excited for the journey ahead.

Twenty-four years later, their memories are alive and strong. The Flight 800 memorial in Montoursville, where their names are etched in the angel monument, is adorned with flowers.

On the plane that day, the members of the school's French Club Jessica Aikey, Daniel Baszczewski, Michelle Bohlin, Jordan Bower, Monica Cox, Claire Gallagher, Julia Grimm, Rance Hettler, Amanda Karschner, Jody Loudenslager, Cheryl Nibert, Kimberly Rogers, Larissa Uzupis, Jacqueline Watson, Monica Weaver, and Wendy Wolfson and their chaperones - Debbie Dickey (French teacher at the Montoursville Area High School), Doug Dickey, Carol Fry, Judi Rupert (high school secretary), and Eleanor Wolfson.

And while family, friends, and community members may visit the memorial and honor their loved ones, for the eighth year, members of the community perform random acts of kindness as a way to put that love into action and honor their lost.

Today, be kind and remember the #Montoursville21.