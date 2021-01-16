Williamsport, Pa. – The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) is excited to announce Raise the Region 2021, an event to help the communities of Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union Counties support local nonprofit organizations' fundraising efforts. FCFP, in partnership with Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships, will be launching a 30-hour fundraising event starting on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

Nonprofit participation in Raise the Region is available to 501c3 organizations serving residents in Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, or Union Counties.

Pre-registration is required by Friday, February 26, 2021.

For nonprofits interested in registering for this event and a complete set of rules, please visit www.RaiseTheRegion.org.

“This is the ninth year for the fundraiser supported by FCFP and Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships. We are excited to host this regional event again, especially since so many of the local nonprofits have not been able to fundraise this year due to COVID-19,” said Jason McCahan, Director of Philanthropy. “Raise the Region has become a primary fundraiser for many organizations over the years, and we expect the need to be even greater this year due to the pandemic. Donors also appreciate the opportunity to help a variety of local nonprofits and look forward to this event each year.”

Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships has generously donated $150,000 that will be used to stretch every donation made to pre-registered nonprofits. Additional monetary prizes and incentives sponsored by Larson Design Group, Subaru, Toyota Motor Corporation, Pennsylvania Skill by Miele Manufacturing, UPMC and AutoTrader will be awarded to participating nonprofits throughout the entire event. This program is designed to help kickoff the 2021 fundraising efforts of local nonprofits through the generosity of the sponsors and the community at large.

"The Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships are proud to be a part of this regional fundraiser for the ninth year. Raise the Region gives us the opportunity to support a variety of local nonprofits by providing an extra percentage on each gift," said Aubrey Alexander.

In 2020, Northcentral Pennsylvania showed its true spirit of philanthropy by donating $1,426,572 to over 280 nonprofits. Raise the Region had thousands of donors make 9,423 gifts. Since starting in 2013, Raise the Region has collectively received over $10.2 million in donations for the benefit of local nonprofit organizations.

“The current pandemic has caused increased demands for the services provided by many of our region’s nonprofits. We have heard from several donors who are looking for additional ways to help those in need. Raise the Region will provide that opportunity for donors who wish to support local nonprofits. Raising awareness for the many great nonprofits across the region and increasing the sense of community among donors across county lines are our primary goals," said McCahan.

On Wednesday, March 10 at 6 p.m. through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, the public is encouraged to visit www.RaiseTheRegion.org and select participating nonprofits to support. Gifts will be stretched by the matching contribution from Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships. Donations can also help raise additional support for the nonprofits selected by qualifying them for monetary prizes. All gifts are tax deductible and will help make your favorite nonprofit's mission possible.

FCFP works to improve the quality of life in north central Pennsylvania through community leadership, the promotion of philanthropy, the strengthening of nonprofit impact and the perpetual stewardship of charitable assets.

For more information on the programs and services offered by the Community Foundation, or to learn more about ways to make a difference in your community, contact the Community Foundation office at (570) 321-1500, extension 11.