Raise the Region 2022 is an event designed to support the fundraising projects of local nonprofit organizations. The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP), in partnership with Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships, will launch a 30-hour fundraising event starting on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

Nonprofit participation in Raise the Region is available to 501c3 organizations serving residents in Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Tioga, or Union Counties. Preregistration is required by Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at 5:00 PM. For nonprofits interested in registering for this event and a complete set of rules, please visit www.RaiseTheRegion.org.

Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships has generously donated $170,000 that will be used to stretch every donation made to preregistered nonprofits. Any donation will be matched with a contribution from Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships, thereby stretching the total fundraising sum for the non-profit and its mission.

Additional monetary prizes and incentives sponsored by First Citizens Community Bank, Larson Design Group, Subaru, Toyota Motor Corporation, Pennsylvania Skill by Miele Manufacturing, UPMC, Weis Markets, and AutoTrader will be awarded to participating nonprofits throughout the entire event.

In 2021, north central Pennsylvania showed its spirit of philanthropy by donating $2,037,800 to 272 nonprofits. Raise the Region had thousands of donors make over 14,000 gifts. Since starting in 2013, Raise the Region has collectively received $12.3 million in donations for the benefit of local nonprofit organizations.

On Wednesday, March 9, at 6:00 p.m. through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, the public is encouraged to visit www.RaiseTheRegion.org and select participating nonprofits to support.

A donation(s) can also help raise additional support for the nonprofits selected by qualifying them for monetary prizes. All gifts are tax-deductible and will help make your favorite nonprofit’s mission possible.



