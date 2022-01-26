Wellsboro -- Raise the Region 2022, the area's largest online fundraising event, will be expanding the service area to include nonprofit organizations serving the residents of Tioga County. Currently established locations include Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union Counties.

he First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) recently announced this expansion, and will soon host an in-person workshop to assist with “Getting Ready” for the 30-hour online giving campaign. The workshop will be held Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 from 1 - 2 p.m. at The Deane Center, 104 Main Street, Wellsboro.

Reservations are requested by Tuesday, Feb. 1, by calling (570) 321-1500. Masking is required and social distancing will be in effect.

Nonprofit organizations serving the residents of Tioga County are encouraged to attend and learn how to get their organizations ready for Raise the Region. The workshop will review the history of Raise the Region and highlight key information for 2022, including how to register an organization and how to access additional training materials. The online platform for Raise the Region will also be reviewed.

Nonprofit participation in Raise the Region is available to 501c3 organizations. For nonprofits interested in learning more, visit www.RaiseTheRegion.org.

The 2022 fundraising event will be hosted on Wednesday, March 9 beginning at 6 p.m. through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, March 10. The public is encouraged to visit www.RaiseTheRegion.org on these dates and select participating nonprofits to financially support. Each gift will be stretched by the $170,000 contribution from the Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships.

In 2021, Northcentral Pennsylvania showed its true spirit of philanthropy by donating $2,037,800 to 272 nonprofits. Raise the Region had thousands of donors make over 14,000 gifts. Since starting in 2013, Raise the Region has collectively received $12.3 million in donations for the benefit of local nonprofit organizations.



