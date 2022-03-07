Williamsport, Pa. -- 320 nonprofits have registered to participate in Raise the Region 2022, an event to help support local nonprofit organizations fundraising efforts. The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP), in partnership with Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships, will be launching its 30-hour fundraising event starting on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

“This is the tenth year for the fundraiser supported by FCFP and Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships. We are excited to host this regional event that aligns closely with the mission of the Foundation and the work of our grant-making and fundraising efforts,” said Jason McCahan, Director of Philanthropy.

Nonprofit participation in Raise the Region was available to 501c3 organizations serving residents in Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Tioga, or Union Counties. Pre-registration was required by Feb. 25, 2022.

On Wednesday, March 9 at 6:00 p.m. through Thursday, March 10 at 11:59 p.m., the public is encouraged to visit www.raisetheregion.org and select the participating nonprofit(s) of your choice to support; each gift will be stretched by a generous contribution from Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships. All gifts are tax deductible.

Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships has donated $175,000 that will be used to stretch a portion of donations made to each pre-registered nonprofits. “We are once again proud to be a part of this regional fundraiser. Raise the Region gives us the opportunity to support a variety of local nonprofits by providing a percentage match on gifts," said Aubrey Alexander.

Your donation(s) can also help raise additional support for the nonprofits selected by qualifying them for $112,500 in monetary prizes sponsored by Autotrader, First Citizens Community Bank, Larson Design Group, Pennsylvania Skill by Miele Manufacturing, Subaru, Toyota Motor Corporation, UPMC, and Weis Markets.

Samples of the prizes and incentives include a $5,000 Grand Prize to the nonprofit with the most unique donors; and $1,000 Sleepwalker Prize to the nonprofit that receives the most money between midnight and 5:00 a.m. on March 10.

Since starting in 2013, north central Pennsylvania has shown its true spirit of philanthropy by donating over $12.3 million collectively to area nonprofits during the 30-hour fundraising events, according to FCFP.

"Raise the Region provides FCFP the opportunity to show the benefits of working as a regional community foundation focused on strengthening area nonprofits through collaboration and leadership. Raising awareness for the many great nonprofits across the region and increasing the sense of community among donors across county lines are our primary goals," said McCahan.

FCFP works to improve the quality of life in north central Pennsylvania through community leadership, the promotion of philanthropy, the strengthening of nonprofit impact and the perpetual stewardship of charitable assets. FCFP strives to create powerful communities through passionate giving®.

For more information on the programs and services offered by FCFP, or to learn more about ways to make a difference in your community, contact the Community Foundation office at 570-321-1500.

Find the full list of participating nonprofits below:

Columbia County

AGAPE

Animal Resource Center

Berwick Theater and Center for Community Arts

Beyond Violence Inc.

Bloomsburg Area YMCA

Bloomsburg Public Library

Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble Inc.

Boy Scouts of America Columbia Montour Council

Camp Victory

Caring Communities

Catawissa Military Band

Cats in Bloom

Civil Air Patrol Columbia County Composite Squadron NER-PA-522

Coalition for Social Equity

Columbia County Christian School

Columbia County VIM Clinic

Columbia Montour Aging Office

Eos Therapeutic Riding Center

Fishing Creek Players, Inc.

Friends of the Bloomsburg Town Pool

Friends of the Columbia County Traveling Library

Geisinger Health Foundation - Camp Courage

Greenwood Friends School

Hand in Hand Family Resource Center

Haven to Home Canine Rescue, INC

John Buck Memorial Community Food Bank

McBride Memorial Library

Northern Columbia Community & Cultural Center

Orangeville Public Library

PA PETS- Prevent Excess Through Sterilization

Partners for a Healthy Community

Patriot K9 Rescue, Inc

Pennsylvania Master Naturalist

St. Columba School

The Bloomsburg Children's Museum

The Exchange

The Women's Center, Inc. of Columbia/Montour

ThinkBIG Pediatric Cancer Fund

United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties

YOUR Loving CHOICES, Inc.

Lycoming County

AIDS Resource Alliance Inc.

Aly's Monkey Movement

American Rescue Workers

Appalachian Horse Help and Rescue

Balloonfest

Big Brothers/ Big Sisters of Northeastern Pa Serving Lycoming County

Billtown Blues Association Inc

Boy Scouts of America, Susquehanna Council

Camp Susque

Central PA Rage Softball Association

Central Pennsylvania Food Bank

Child Evangelism Fellowship of Pa Inc. Lycoming County Chapter

Community Theatre League, Inc.

Covation Center Inc

Crystal Lake Ski and Outdoor Center

DuBoistown Fire Department

Dwell Orphan Care

East Lycoming Education Foundation

East Lycoming Historical Society

Ellie's Heart Foundation

Experience Missions

Factory Works

Fairlawn Community Church

Family Promise of Lycoming County

Favors Forward Foundation

FC Montour Soccer Club

Fellowship of Christian Farmers, International

Firetree Place

Girl Scouts in the Heart of PA

Girls on the Run Capital Area

Greater Hope Care Center

Greater Lycoming Habitat for Humanity

Helping Hands from Hudson

Heroes Helping Horses | Horses Healing Heroes (6H)

Hope Enterprises Foundation, Inc.

Hughesville Area Public Library

James V. Brown Library

Jersey Shore Summer Recreation

Junior League of Williamsport

Konkle Memorial Library-Montoursville

LAPS - Lycoming Animal Protection Society Inc

Legacy Healing Ranch Ministries

Liberty Church Kids Rock Preschool

Loyalsock Odyssey of the Mind Boosters

Lycoming Arts

Lycoming Audubon Society Inc

Lycoming County Children's Development Center Preschool

Lycoming County Fair

Lycoming County Health Improvement Coalition, Inc.

Lycoming County Historical Society, Thomas T. Taber Museum

Lycoming County SPCA

Lycoming County Special Olympics

Lycoming County United Way

Lycoming County Youth Livestock Committee

Lycoming-Clinton Counties Commission for Community Action (STEP), Inc.

Montgomery Area Public Library

Mountie Quest: Quality Experiences for Students

Muncy Community Action Program: Summer Recreation

Muncy Lions Inc.

Muncy Music Association

Muncy Public Library

Muncy School District Foundation

NAMI of North Central Pennsylvania

Newberry Branch of NGA (National Giving Alliance)

Newberry Community Partnership

North Central Sight Services, Inc

North Penn Legal Services

Northcentral PA Alternatives to Violence Project

Northcentral Pennsylvania Conservancy

Oliver's Backpacks

Original League, Inc.

Oxford House

Paternostro Cancer Foundation

Plunketts Creek Township Volunteer Fire Department

Preservation of Williamsport Foundation

Recovery Community Connection. Inc.

Red Raider Foundation

Remi's Purpose, Inc.

Repasz Band

River Valley Health & Dental

River Valley Regional YMCA

Road Radio USA, Inc.

Rotary Club of Hughesville

Saving Lives for Zachary

Sojourner Truth Ministries, Inc.

Son Light House

Spartan Drama Boosters

St. John Neumann Regional Academy

Susquehanna Health Foundation

The Meow House

The Salvation Army - Williamsport

The Veterans Memorial Park of Picture Rocks, Inc.

The Williamsport Home

Thrive International Programs, Inc.

Transitional Living Centers, Inc.

United Churches of Lycoming County

Uptown Music Collective

Valley View Rehabilitation and Nursing Center

Warrior Run Soccer Club

West Branch Drug and Alcohol Abuse Commission

West Branch School

West End Babe Ruth

Williamsport Flute Choir

Williamsport Area Little League

Williamsport Area School District Education Foundation

Williamsport Christian School

Williamsport Civic Chorus

Williamsport Kiwanis Foundation

Williamsport Soap Box Derby

Williamsport Symphony Orchestra

WXPI Community Radio Williamsport Independent Media

Yellow Wolf Advocacy Project, Inc

Yokefellowship Prison Ministry

YWCA Northcentral PA

Montour County

Danville Business Alliance

Danville Child Development Center

Danville Riverside Food Bank

Maria Joseph Manor

Montour County Historical Society

Montour DeLong Community Fair Association

Mountain View Bible Camp

NO U TURN, INC

Pennsylvania SPCA Danville Center

PFLAG Danville

Ronald McDonald House of Danville

Sisters of Saints Cyril and Methodius

Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Gobin Camp# 503

St. Joseph School

The Gate House Shelter

The Good Samaritan Mission

Thomas Beaver Free Library

Northumberland County

4 Paws Sake PA

A Community Clinic, Inc.

A&B Children's Theatre

Birthright of Sunbury, Inc.

Central Oak Heights

Central PA Business & Education Association

Central Susquehanna Opportunities, Inc.

Central Susquehanna Sight Services, Inc.

Christian Counseling Services of Central, PA. Inc.

Degenstein Community Library

Enchanted Ever After Sanctuary

Exchange Pool

Father's Hope

Gaudenzia, Inc.

Golden Rule Love Inc

Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way

Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA

HandUP Foundation

Harry C. Mathias Sr. Charitable Foundation

Haven Ministry Inc

Just Us Few MC

K9 Hero Haven

Kingdom Kidz Inc

Meadowbrook Christian School

Meadowview Christian Academy

Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association, Inc.

Milton Public Library

Mommy & me Rescue

Montgomery House Library

Mostly Mutts Inc.

Mount Carmel Area Community Center

Noah's Ark Nursery School

Northumberland Christian School

Northumberland County Council for The Arts

Oasis Community Recovery Club Inc.

Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School

PCC Corner of Hope

Penitent Souls Children's Foundation

Salvation Army of Milton & Lewisburg

Salvation Army of Shamokin & Sunbury

Shamokin Community Gardens

Shape of Justice

Shikellamy Braves Foundation

STRIKE K-9 Search and Rescue

Suncom Industries

Susquehanna Valley CASA - Voices for Children

Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project

The Arc Susquehanna Valley

Toys for Tots

Warrior Run Education Foundation

Warrior Run Fort Freeland Heritage Society

Watsontown Historical Association

Snyder County

Agapeland Preschool

Beaver Springs Fire Company

Camps for Spiffy-Kyds Inc.

Central Pennsylvania Rowing Association (CPRA)

Central Pennsylvania Youth Ministries - The Cliff Youth Center

Far Point Animal Rescue

Habitat for Humanity, Snyder-Union-Northumberland

Leadership Susquehanna Valley

Middlecreek Area Community Center

Selinsgrove Area Little League

Selinsgrove Area Meals on Wheels

Selinsgrove High School Softball Booster

Snyder County Libraries

Susquehanna Valley Mediation

The Alyssa Dressler Foundation

Tioga County

Associates for Training and Development

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Twin Tiers

Blossburg Firemen's Ambulance Association, Inc

Blossburg Memorial Library

Cause4paws Tioga

Deane Center for the Performing Arts

Elkland Area Community Library

Endless Mountain Music Festival

Grandsavers are Lifesavers

HAMILTON-GIBSON PRODUCTIONS

Harbor Counseling

HAVEN of Tioga County

Heart of Tioga

Hobo's Home Inc.

Humane Center of Tioga County Inc

Humble Bumble Project, Inc.

I'mPACT - PROTECTING AGAINST CHILDHOOD TRAUMA

Laurel Mountain K9 Search & Rescue

Liberty Booster Association

Mansfield Auxiliary Corporation - Save the Gate House

Mansfield Free Public Library

Mill Cove, Inc.

Morris Twp Fire Company

National Deer Association

Partners In Progress, Inc.

Rewritten of Tioga County

Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries

The Green Free Library

The History Center on Main Street

Tioga County Agricultural Association

Tioga County Homeless Initiative

Wellsboro Foundation, Inc

Wellsboro Little League

Wellsboro Montessori Children's Center

Wellsboro Shared Homes Inc.

WELLSBORO TEEN CENTER INC

Westfield Area Historical Society

Zerbe Township Recreation Committee

Union County

American Red Cross

Camp ENERGY

Camp Koala

Camp Mount Luther

Camp Setebaid

Central PA Vintage Iron Club

Cherished Cats Rescue Alliance

Clarity Prep, Inc.

CommUnity Zone

DIG Furniture Bank

Donald Heiter Community Center

Expectations Women's Center

Family Planning Services

Farm Animal Rescue of Mifflinburg

Getting Ahead Foundation

Green Dragon Foundation

Herr Memorial Library

Lewisburg Arts Council

Lewisburg Children's Museum

Lewisburg Downtown Partnership

Lewisburg Elementary Parent School Association

Lewisburg Neighborhoods

Lewisburg Prison Project

Merrill Linn Land and Waterways Conservancy

Mifflinburg Area Community Scholarship Trust, Inc.

Mifflinburg Buggy Museum

Mifflinburg Heritage & Revitalization Association

Paragon Ragtime Orchestra

Project Linus Central Susquehanna Valley Chapter

Public Library for Union County

River Valley Nature School

RiverStage Community Theatre

SUMMIT Early Learning

SUN P.E.T.S.

Sunflower Child Care Center

Susquehanna Greenway Partnership

Susquehanna Valley Chorale

Susquehanna Valley Ethical Society

Susquehanna Valley Spinners & Weavers Guild

The Campus Theatre

Transitions of PA

Union County Veterans' 4th of July Parade

West Branch Chorus

WGRC



