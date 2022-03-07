Williamsport, Pa. -- 320 nonprofits have registered to participate in Raise the Region 2022, an event to help support local nonprofit organizations fundraising efforts. The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP), in partnership with Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships, will be launching its 30-hour fundraising event starting on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
“This is the tenth year for the fundraiser supported by FCFP and Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships. We are excited to host this regional event that aligns closely with the mission of the Foundation and the work of our grant-making and fundraising efforts,” said Jason McCahan, Director of Philanthropy.
Nonprofit participation in Raise the Region was available to 501c3 organizations serving residents in Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Tioga, or Union Counties. Pre-registration was required by Feb. 25, 2022.
On Wednesday, March 9 at 6:00 p.m. through Thursday, March 10 at 11:59 p.m., the public is encouraged to visit www.raisetheregion.org and select the participating nonprofit(s) of your choice to support; each gift will be stretched by a generous contribution from Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships. All gifts are tax deductible.
Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships has donated $175,000 that will be used to stretch a portion of donations made to each pre-registered nonprofits. “We are once again proud to be a part of this regional fundraiser. Raise the Region gives us the opportunity to support a variety of local nonprofits by providing a percentage match on gifts," said Aubrey Alexander.
Your donation(s) can also help raise additional support for the nonprofits selected by qualifying them for $112,500 in monetary prizes sponsored by Autotrader, First Citizens Community Bank, Larson Design Group, Pennsylvania Skill by Miele Manufacturing, Subaru, Toyota Motor Corporation, UPMC, and Weis Markets.
Samples of the prizes and incentives include a $5,000 Grand Prize to the nonprofit with the most unique donors; and $1,000 Sleepwalker Prize to the nonprofit that receives the most money between midnight and 5:00 a.m. on March 10.
Since starting in 2013, north central Pennsylvania has shown its true spirit of philanthropy by donating over $12.3 million collectively to area nonprofits during the 30-hour fundraising events, according to FCFP.
"Raise the Region provides FCFP the opportunity to show the benefits of working as a regional community foundation focused on strengthening area nonprofits through collaboration and leadership. Raising awareness for the many great nonprofits across the region and increasing the sense of community among donors across county lines are our primary goals," said McCahan.
FCFP works to improve the quality of life in north central Pennsylvania through community leadership, the promotion of philanthropy, the strengthening of nonprofit impact and the perpetual stewardship of charitable assets. FCFP strives to create powerful communities through passionate giving®.
For more information on the programs and services offered by FCFP, or to learn more about ways to make a difference in your community, contact the Community Foundation office at 570-321-1500.
Find the full list of participating nonprofits below:
Columbia County
- AGAPE
- Animal Resource Center
- Berwick Theater and Center for Community Arts
- Beyond Violence Inc.
- Bloomsburg Area YMCA
- Bloomsburg Public Library
- Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble Inc.
- Boy Scouts of America Columbia Montour Council
- Camp Victory
- Caring Communities
- Catawissa Military Band
- Cats in Bloom
- Civil Air Patrol Columbia County Composite Squadron NER-PA-522
- Coalition for Social Equity
- Columbia County Christian School
- Columbia County VIM Clinic
- Columbia Montour Aging Office
- Eos Therapeutic Riding Center
- Fishing Creek Players, Inc.
- Friends of the Bloomsburg Town Pool
- Friends of the Columbia County Traveling Library
- Geisinger Health Foundation - Camp Courage
- Greenwood Friends School
- Hand in Hand Family Resource Center
- Haven to Home Canine Rescue, INC
- John Buck Memorial Community Food Bank
- McBride Memorial Library
- Northern Columbia Community & Cultural Center
- Orangeville Public Library
- PA PETS- Prevent Excess Through Sterilization
- Partners for a Healthy Community
- Patriot K9 Rescue, Inc
- Pennsylvania Master Naturalist
- St. Columba School
- The Bloomsburg Children's Museum
- The Exchange
- The Women's Center, Inc. of Columbia/Montour
- ThinkBIG Pediatric Cancer Fund
- United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties
- YOUR Loving CHOICES, Inc.
Lycoming County
- AIDS Resource Alliance Inc.
- Aly's Monkey Movement
- American Rescue Workers
- Appalachian Horse Help and Rescue
- Balloonfest
- Big Brothers/ Big Sisters of Northeastern Pa Serving Lycoming County
- Billtown Blues Association Inc
- Boy Scouts of America, Susquehanna Council
- Camp Susque
- Central PA Rage Softball Association
- Central Pennsylvania Food Bank
- Child Evangelism Fellowship of Pa Inc. Lycoming County Chapter
- Community Theatre League, Inc.
- Covation Center Inc
- Crystal Lake Ski and Outdoor Center
- DuBoistown Fire Department
- Dwell Orphan Care
- East Lycoming Education Foundation
- East Lycoming Historical Society
- Ellie's Heart Foundation
- Experience Missions
- Factory Works
- Fairlawn Community Church
- Family Promise of Lycoming County
- Favors Forward Foundation
- FC Montour Soccer Club
- Fellowship of Christian Farmers, International
- Firetree Place
- Girl Scouts in the Heart of PA
- Girls on the Run Capital Area
- Greater Hope Care Center
- Greater Lycoming Habitat for Humanity
- Helping Hands from Hudson
- Heroes Helping Horses | Horses Healing Heroes (6H)
- Hope Enterprises Foundation, Inc.
- Hughesville Area Public Library
- James V. Brown Library
- Jersey Shore Summer Recreation
- Junior League of Williamsport
- Konkle Memorial Library-Montoursville
- LAPS - Lycoming Animal Protection Society Inc
- Legacy Healing Ranch Ministries
- Liberty Church Kids Rock Preschool
- Loyalsock Odyssey of the Mind Boosters
- Lycoming Arts
- Lycoming Audubon Society Inc
- Lycoming County Children's Development Center Preschool
- Lycoming County Fair
- Lycoming County Health Improvement Coalition, Inc.
- Lycoming County Historical Society, Thomas T. Taber Museum
- Lycoming County SPCA
- Lycoming County Special Olympics
- Lycoming County United Way
- Lycoming County Youth Livestock Committee
- Lycoming-Clinton Counties Commission for Community Action (STEP), Inc.
- Montgomery Area Public Library
- Mountie Quest: Quality Experiences for Students
- Muncy Community Action Program: Summer Recreation
- Muncy Lions Inc.
- Muncy Music Association
- Muncy Public Library
- Muncy School District Foundation
- NAMI of North Central Pennsylvania
- Newberry Branch of NGA (National Giving Alliance)
- Newberry Community Partnership
- North Central Sight Services, Inc
- North Penn Legal Services
- Northcentral PA Alternatives to Violence Project
- Northcentral Pennsylvania Conservancy
- Oliver's Backpacks
- Original League, Inc.
- Oxford House
- Paternostro Cancer Foundation
- Plunketts Creek Township Volunteer Fire Department
- Preservation of Williamsport Foundation
- Recovery Community Connection. Inc.
- Red Raider Foundation
- Remi's Purpose, Inc.
- Repasz Band
- River Valley Health & Dental
- River Valley Regional YMCA
- Road Radio USA, Inc.
- Rotary Club of Hughesville
- Saving Lives for Zachary
- Sojourner Truth Ministries, Inc.
- Son Light House
- Spartan Drama Boosters
- St. John Neumann Regional Academy
- Susquehanna Health Foundation
- The Meow House
- The Salvation Army - Williamsport
- The Veterans Memorial Park of Picture Rocks, Inc.
- The Williamsport Home
- Thrive International Programs, Inc.
- Transitional Living Centers, Inc.
- United Churches of Lycoming County
- Uptown Music Collective
- Valley View Rehabilitation and Nursing Center
- Warrior Run Soccer Club
- West Branch Drug and Alcohol Abuse Commission
- West Branch School
- West End Babe Ruth
- Williamsport Flute Choir
- Williamsport Area Little League
- Williamsport Area School District Education Foundation
- Williamsport Christian School
- Williamsport Civic Chorus
- Williamsport Kiwanis Foundation
- Williamsport Soap Box Derby
- Williamsport Symphony Orchestra
- WXPI Community Radio Williamsport Independent Media
- Yellow Wolf Advocacy Project, Inc
- Yokefellowship Prison Ministry
- YWCA Northcentral PA
Montour County
- Danville Business Alliance
- Danville Child Development Center
- Danville Riverside Food Bank
- Maria Joseph Manor
- Montour County Historical Society
- Montour DeLong Community Fair Association
- Mountain View Bible Camp
- NO U TURN, INC
- Pennsylvania SPCA Danville Center
- PFLAG Danville
- Ronald McDonald House of Danville
- Sisters of Saints Cyril and Methodius
- Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Gobin Camp# 503
- St. Joseph School
- The Gate House Shelter
- The Good Samaritan Mission
- Thomas Beaver Free Library
Northumberland County
- 4 Paws Sake PA
- A Community Clinic, Inc.
- A&B Children's Theatre
- Birthright of Sunbury, Inc.
- Central Oak Heights
- Central PA Business & Education Association
- Central Susquehanna Opportunities, Inc.
- Central Susquehanna Sight Services, Inc.
- Christian Counseling Services of Central, PA. Inc.
- Degenstein Community Library
- Enchanted Ever After Sanctuary
- Exchange Pool
- Father's Hope
- Gaudenzia, Inc.
- Golden Rule Love Inc
- Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way
- Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA
- HandUP Foundation
- Harry C. Mathias Sr. Charitable Foundation
- Haven Ministry Inc
- Just Us Few MC
- K9 Hero Haven
- Kingdom Kidz Inc
- Meadowbrook Christian School
- Meadowview Christian Academy
- Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association, Inc.
- Milton Public Library
- Mommy & me Rescue
- Montgomery House Library
- Mostly Mutts Inc.
- Mount Carmel Area Community Center
- Noah's Ark Nursery School
- Northumberland Christian School
- Northumberland County Council for The Arts
- Oasis Community Recovery Club Inc.
- Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School
- PCC Corner of Hope
- Penitent Souls Children's Foundation
- Salvation Army of Milton & Lewisburg
- Salvation Army of Shamokin & Sunbury
- Shamokin Community Gardens
- Shape of Justice
- Shikellamy Braves Foundation
- STRIKE K-9 Search and Rescue
- Suncom Industries
- Susquehanna Valley CASA - Voices for Children
- Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project
- The Arc Susquehanna Valley
- Toys for Tots
- Warrior Run Education Foundation
- Warrior Run Fort Freeland Heritage Society
- Watsontown Historical Association
Snyder County
- Agapeland Preschool
- Beaver Springs Fire Company
- Camps for Spiffy-Kyds Inc.
- Central Pennsylvania Rowing Association (CPRA)
- Central Pennsylvania Youth Ministries - The Cliff Youth Center
- Far Point Animal Rescue
- Habitat for Humanity, Snyder-Union-Northumberland
- Leadership Susquehanna Valley
- Middlecreek Area Community Center
- Selinsgrove Area Little League
- Selinsgrove Area Meals on Wheels
- Selinsgrove High School Softball Booster
- Snyder County Libraries
- Susquehanna Valley Mediation
- The Alyssa Dressler Foundation
Tioga County
- Associates for Training and Development
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Twin Tiers
- Blossburg Firemen's Ambulance Association, Inc
- Blossburg Memorial Library
- Cause4paws Tioga
- Deane Center for the Performing Arts
- Elkland Area Community Library
- Endless Mountain Music Festival
- Grandsavers are Lifesavers
- HAMILTON-GIBSON PRODUCTIONS
- Harbor Counseling
- HAVEN of Tioga County
- Heart of Tioga
- Hobo's Home Inc.
- Humane Center of Tioga County Inc
- Humble Bumble Project, Inc.
- I'mPACT - PROTECTING AGAINST CHILDHOOD TRAUMA
- Laurel Mountain K9 Search & Rescue
- Liberty Booster Association
- Mansfield Auxiliary Corporation - Save the Gate House
- Mansfield Free Public Library
- Mill Cove, Inc.
- Morris Twp Fire Company
- National Deer Association
- Partners In Progress, Inc.
- Rewritten of Tioga County
- Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries
- The Green Free Library
- The History Center on Main Street
- Tioga County Agricultural Association
- Tioga County Homeless Initiative
- Wellsboro Foundation, Inc
- Wellsboro Little League
- Wellsboro Montessori Children's Center
- Wellsboro Shared Homes Inc.
- WELLSBORO TEEN CENTER INC
- Westfield Area Historical Society
- Zerbe Township Recreation Committee
Union County
- American Red Cross
- Camp ENERGY
- Camp Koala
- Camp Mount Luther
- Camp Setebaid
- Central PA Vintage Iron Club
- Cherished Cats Rescue Alliance
- Clarity Prep, Inc.
- CommUnity Zone
- DIG Furniture Bank
- Donald Heiter Community Center
- Expectations Women's Center
- Family Planning Services
- Farm Animal Rescue of Mifflinburg
- Getting Ahead Foundation
- Green Dragon Foundation
- Herr Memorial Library
- Lewisburg Arts Council
- Lewisburg Children's Museum
- Lewisburg Downtown Partnership
- Lewisburg Elementary Parent School Association
- Lewisburg Neighborhoods
- Lewisburg Prison Project
- Merrill Linn Land and Waterways Conservancy
- Mifflinburg Area Community Scholarship Trust, Inc.
- Mifflinburg Buggy Museum
- Mifflinburg Heritage & Revitalization Association
- Paragon Ragtime Orchestra
- Project Linus Central Susquehanna Valley Chapter
- Public Library for Union County
- River Valley Nature School
- RiverStage Community Theatre
- SUMMIT Early Learning
- SUN P.E.T.S.
- Sunflower Child Care Center
- Susquehanna Greenway Partnership
- Susquehanna Valley Chorale
- Susquehanna Valley Ethical Society
- Susquehanna Valley Spinners & Weavers Guild
- The Campus Theatre
- Transitions of PA
- Union County Veterans' 4th of July Parade
- West Branch Chorus
- WGRC