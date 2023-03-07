It's that time of the year again: the region's largest non-profit fundraiser kicks off this week.

A total of 334 nonprofits have registered to participate in Raise the Region 2023, an event organized by First Community Foundation Partnership (FCFP) to help support local nonprofit organizations fundraising efforts.

FCFP, in partnership with Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships, will launch the 30-hour fundraising event on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

“This is the eleventh year for the fundraiser supported by FCFP and Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships. We are excited to host this regional event that aligns closely with the mission of the Foundation and the work of our grantmaking and fundraising efforts,” said Jason McCahan, Director of Philanthropy.

Nonprofit participation in Raise the Region was available to 501c3 organizations serving residents in Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Tioga, or Union Counties. Pre-registration was required by Feb. 24, 2023.

The public can donate beginning at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8 through midnight on Thursday, March 9.

Visit www.raisetheregion.org to view and select participating nonprofit(s) to support. Each contribution will be stretched by a generous contribution from Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships. All gifts are tax deductible and will help make your favorite nonprofit's mission possible.

Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships has donated $175,000 that will be used to stretch a portion of donations made to each pre-registered nonprofit. “We are once again proud to be a part of this regional fundraiser. Raise the Region gives us the opportunity to support a variety of local nonprofits by providing a percentage match on gifts," said Aubrey Alexander.

Donation(s) can also help raise additional support for the nonprofits selected by qualifying them for $125,000 in monetary prizes sponsored by Evergreen Wealth Solutions, First Citizens Community Bank, Larson Design Group, Pennsylvania Skill by Miele Manufacturing, Subaru, Toyota Motor Corporation, UPMC, UPMC Health Plan, and Weis Markets.

Samples of the prizes and incentives include a $5,000 Grand Prize to the nonprofit with the most unique donors; and a $1,000 Sleepwalker Prize to the nonprofit that receives the most money between midnight and 5 a.m. on March 9.

Since starting in 2013, Raise the Region has raised over $14.4 million collectively to area nonprofits during the 30-hour fundraising events.

"Raise the Region provides FCFP the opportunity to show the benefits of working as a regional community foundation focused on strengthening area nonprofits through collaboration and leadership. Raising awareness for the many great nonprofits across the region and increasing the sense of community among donors across county lines are our primary goals," said McCahan.

