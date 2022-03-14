CAC stage with logo

Williamsport, Pa - The Community Arts Center will be filled with the sound of the fabulous foursome when "RAIN -- A Tribute to the Beatles" takes to the stage Tuesday night.

In addition to paying tribute to “Abbey Road,” RAIN will be performing favorites from the “Rooftop Concert” as well as other Beatles' favorites at the Center on Wednesday, March 16 at 7:30 p.m.  

Together longer than The Beatles, RAIN has mastered every song, gesture, and nuance of the legendary foursome, delivering a note-for-note performance that will take you back to a time when all you needed was love and a little help from your friends.

In addition to updated sets that include state-of-the-art LED, high-definition screens, and multimedia content, RAIN will bring The Beatles' music to life with the launch of their 2022 tour. 

For tickets to Wednesday night's event, contact the CAC box office at 570-326-2424 or visit the website at caclive.com


